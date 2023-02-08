A young man said he could not look at his father the same after he found out that his mother cheated on him

In a viral tweet, the gent says that he lost respect for his dad because of his reaction to the family scandal

Online users had questions for the young Twitter user who decided to bare it all to strangers on the internet

One guy said he didn't like how his father dealt with being cheated on. The Twitter user detailed that his mother was unfaithful.

Online users commented on the young man's opinion about his parent's marriage. People showed they were more understanding than the young man judging his dad.

Man on Twitter unimpressed that dad stayed after being cheated on

One guy @Vhoyde on Twitter said he lost respect for his dad, who forgave his mother's cheating. The man explained in a tweet that cheating is different when a woman does it and should never be forgiven.

In other tweets, the young man also says that he would expect his mother to stay with his dad because it is tradition. Read the post below:

SA netizens react to man exposing mum for cheating

Online users flooded the post and were not impressed by the young man. Many said the man was judgemental, while others accused him of exposing his mom.

@OlwethuHlela02 commented:

"He’s now opened room for strangers on Twitter to disrespect his parents, smh."

@notmarcelines commented:

"Sounds like a king to me!"

@0riginalclown commented:

"Some things should be kept to yourselves like this one."

@miumiudolly commented:

"My parents both cheated on each other and they’re still together, so romantic."

@akumabby commented:

"He’s a real man."

@IfeLovington001 commented:

"Strong man indeed."

@Mabuza_Malibe commented:

"Would've kept this to myself."

Man details how cheating ex exposed his new bae's unfaithfulness, SA has jokes

Briefly News reported that a man opened up about his experience with his ex-girlfriend who cheated on him. The man explained that he had moved on, but his ex returned to get revenge.

The Twitter user admitted that his current girlfriend followed in his ex's footsteps. How he found out about his new bae left many people in stitches.

A Twitter user, @mlota_azola, shared that he moved on from his ex because she cheated. Sadly, his ex returned with evidence that his current girlfriend was also cheating.

