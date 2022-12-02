A man who is unlucky in love shared his heartbreaking story of how he suffered unimaginable betrayal from two women

The tweep shared a story about how his ex won even after she cheated on him, and he tried to move on from her

People had endless jokes about the man's experience dating cheaters in two different relationships

A man opened up about his experience with his ex-girlfriend who cheated on him. The man explained that he moved on, but his ex returned to get revenge.

The Twitter user admitted that his current girlfriend followed in his ex's footsteps. How he found out about his new bae left many people in stitches.

Man cheated on by two different girlfriends

A Twitter user, @mlota_azola, shared that he moved on from his ex because she cheated. Sadly, his ex returned with evidence that his current girlfriend was also cheating.

Mzansi loves to sip on relationship tea, and peeps had jokes ready to go. Many people expressed shock at what she did while others joked about how women cheat.

@alegetelwe commented:

"Ya you deserve it you were supposed to forgive her for cheating."

@reamo66512871 commented:

"If every girlfriend cheats on you , you are going have to date outside your type at some point"

@c0liwe commented:

"See, you can't leave your girl just because she cheated bathing."

@Nonhlanhla_12 commented:

"That’s a Queen right there."

@stanisdead_ commented:

"Still struggling to wrap my head around this one."

@Pragmatic_Dinah commented:

"The investigator in me can do this."

@jamrick_ commented:

"Ouch! Women!."

@Ashertkay2 commented:

"Pain..Fear."

@ame_mokubung commented:

"Women dawg?"

