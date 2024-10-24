Bride Devastated After Groom Keeps Her Waiting for 4 Hours in Heartbreaking TikTok Video
- A woman left many people on the internet in their feelings after she shared a heart-wrenching clip
- In the video, the lady expressed how she had been waiting for husband to be to arrive at their wedding venue for more than four hours
- The footage captured the attention of many, gaining over 3.4 million views and causing a massive buzz
One woman was left heartbroken by her hubby-to-be, and she took to social media to narrate her story.
Groom keeps bride waiting for 4 hours
The lady posted a TikTok video under the handle @the.carole, in which she is seen dressed in a white wedding gown. The stunner revealed to her viewers that she had been sitting in a car for more than four hours waiting for her potential husband-to-be.
@the.carole looked devasted and went on to express herself, saying:
"All because I of marriage, I am here four. You know men can leave you in the desert with no water this is what they mean."
The video grabbed the attention of many and gathered over 3.4 million views within a few days of its publication.
Watch the clip below:
People react to woman's video
The online community had much to say regarding the lady's revelation as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.
Savannah said:
"First, we were waiting for shoes, now we’re waiting for grooms. Haai 2024 is a game of hide and seek. Story time, my sister."
Mathozana2 added:
"I'm really sorry, my love. I can imagine the humiliation and conflicting thoughts, but this too shall pass."
Pontsho wrote:
"Sis, don’t waste any time. Four hours? Apola lesire o palame skontere."
Infinity Accessories commented:
"Sorry cc. He saved you from a lot of heartache, stress, unending disappointments, depression, etc. Rather now than later. You'll be ok."
Purplembb1818 expressed:
"Khanyi Mbau said it, my sister."
Brown Suga🇿🇦🇿🇼 simply said:
"One hour tops, Sisi! Haibo."
Bride and groom fighting before wedding
