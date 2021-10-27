A famous South African frequent social media user has dropped a hilarious snap and asked his followers whom they belong to, they say to President Ramaphosa

Kulani has shared a funny image and many local peeps say it's President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legs

Scores of networkers are finding the image so funny and they have shared their comments on the viral photograph

Kulani has dropped another controversial snap on social media as he posed a question to his followers. The famed Twitter account holder shared a picture of president Cyril Ramaphosa standing on the podium.

The image is going viral and locals are so smart to identify the statesman just by looking at the image. Some people are so ruthless and even asked how did Mzansi end up having the African National Congress leader as president.

Taking a look at the reactions, some say the Twitter account holder must guard against going too far with his posts. He wrote:

“You know him.”

South Africans are reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's pic. Image: @KulaniCool/PresidencyZA/Twitter

@SiphoJay1 said:

“He actually does this when he is about to make empty promises.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“How did we end having this guy as a president Mara.”

@Mothupi_T said:

“If you don’t get it forget about.”

@SydwellRSA said:

“Fix them against what and for what? The man is able to walk from point A to B, what's wrong with his legs?”

@MelaniniKZN said:

“The legs belong to Ramabillion. The shoes are definitely for ubaba we garlic & pilchards.”

@MondeTSibisi said:

“What happened to him vele? Watshayiswa imoto esemncinci?”

@Mzwakhee said:

“If don't follow my footsteps was a person.”

@Dijongjong said:

“Tito Mboweni.”

@KingYamaNyora said:

“Only one person has that set in Mzansi.”

@Umysavior said:

“Engathi ungaboshwa, iskhiye basilahle olwandle.”

