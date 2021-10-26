South Africans are reminiscing over a hilarious clip of a man who got drunk and passed out at a traditional ceremony

The man, identified as Nomahelele, is keeping Mzansi glued to their timeline as they laugh all over again at his level of intoxication

Kulani says he will never delete the video clip, which has repeatedly gone viral in the past few years, and many people are sharing their jokes

A local social media user took a trip down memory lane and posted a video that went viral a few years ago. The video clip shows a man who was heavily intoxicated at a traditional ceremony.

According to the guy’s mother, his name is Nomahelele and he was so drunk to the extent the mother thought he passed away. An isiXhosa-speaking guy can be heard in the background saying he might have died.

At the same time, the lad urges the concerned mother to push the guy using a wheelbarrow but she says no, he's too heavy.

Kulani wrote:

“I'll never delete this one.”

The post reads:

@SizaninastyG said:

“Ngingafa shame hahaha.”

@Domineer_ said:

“Hey wena maan.”

@Amishsizani said:

“So you enjoy looking at Nomahelele?”

@ThedReam101 said:

“It’s the name for me.”

@Nthabiseng_Enny said:

“Nami shwem Anever.”

@Younger_D said:

“Nithi akatshabanga? Gone unomahelele! Hahaha.”

@NcuncuM said:

“Hay utshabile, ndinento etshoyo.”

@KekeM said:

“See what happens when you mix Savanna with cough syrup.”

@CharlineNxumalo said:

“Never gets old.”

@BrianMzobe2 said:

“Kant abantu baphuza nhloboni lelibadaka kanje bona bodwa.”

