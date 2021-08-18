Hebanna: Video of Woman Pouring Booze at a Funeral, SA Has Mixed Reactions

A video of two local women getting lit at a funeral is making waves on social media

It seems the lovely ladies could not wait for the party to start and shadily dashed their water bottles with the liquor

Mzansi was definitely left shaken and headed to the comments section to react

A video of what appears to be two local women drinking booze at a funeral is causing quite the stir on social media. While the time or date of the events cannot be confirmed, what remains clear is that the boozy ladies definitely did not want to make their shenanigans known.

Heading online, Twitter user @EricanSA shared the shocking clip.

"When the funeral program is taking longer than anticipated," he humorously captioned the video.

In the video, it appears the woman in black pours a dash into her friend's water bottle. Fearing the judgement of onlookers, she quickly stashes the alcohol back into her blouse.

Mzansi was left super shook by the clip. Many headed to the comments section and shared reactions, with one person even criticising the state of alcoholism in our nation.

Check out some of the other interesting comments below:

@dacoldest_ncube said:

"When did alcoholism become fashionable?"

@Sbuda_H said:

"At least they hide it. In Pretoria & Tembisa they "dash" it in front of the Mfundisi."

@FamousSAns said:

"Pardon me for living..."

@JulianJuelz2 said:

"They couldn't wait."

@owethu_mylo said:

"Sisters programs must move."

@PrettyBoyJunio3 said:

"Lol those last parts when she slid in the bra."

@livhumb said:

"LMAO Hai aredi."

