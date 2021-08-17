Haibo: Man Shares Pic of ‘Chicken Slush’, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions
by  Naomi Kobbie
  • A local man has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of his 'chicken slush'
  • The unique creation is made using frozen chicken blood and apparently, it really does go into the recipe
  • Mzansi, however, was not so certain and headed to the comments section to react to the post

A local man has left South Africans startled after sharing pics of his favourite delicacy- 'chicken slush'. The unique food is made using only frozen chicken blood.

Man, Pics, Frozen blood, Chicken, Twitter reactions
A local man has social media buzzing after cooking up some 'chicken slush'. Images: @justmash1/Twitter
Source: Twitter

Safe to say, snaps of the devious concoction definitely had Mzansi feeling a little repulsed. However, @justmash1 stands by his creation, sharing that the brain freeze he gets from the food is just way too addictive.

Heading online, the young man shared a snap of his new recipe.

"Nothing slaps like Chicken Slush," he captioned the post along with a heart-faced emoji.

Video of lit proposal at groove has SA talking: "Things we do when we're drunk"

Mzansi had super mixed reactions to the post. Most people were left horrified at the thought of drinking frozen chicken blood, suggesting only a vampire could do such a thing.

Others really could not believe what a crazy world we're all living in.

Check out some of the entertaining comments below:

@RaymondSathekge said:

"I like it thrown away."

@Seabreeze_722NC said:

"Vampire diaries."

@YonelaNkosi said:

"Eng??"

@KG_Munyai said:

"So y'all be out here drinking blood like nothing is wrong?"

@NMokoboto said:

"The world is f*cked."

@thatowamotswana said:

"Let's fight."

@Thendo_Khae_

"Bro what the hell, haha?"

Nando's SA offers woman free meal after she claims to fall in love: #GoneGirl

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after sliding into one local woman's timeline. The fast-food giant promised the lucky girl a free meal after she claimed to be falling in love with the restaurant's cooking.

Funny pic shows women dancing, SA tries to guess what song is playing: "Sister Bettina"

Heading online, the Twitter thread started when @Sindile_N shared her feelings for Nando's.

The restaurant quickly replied with this cheeky tweet:

"Beke le beke ke Nando's - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!" @NandosSA wrote.

Naturally, the saucy and hilarious post had social media users buzzing. Many people could definitely relate to the #gonegirl and her love for the restaurant's famous cooking.

Check out some of the hysterical comments below:

@Sin3Themba_ said:

"Admin ka Nando's is something else."

@noma_mnguni said:

"As for gone girl..."

@pablo_pinnki said:

"Bathong LMAO."

@S_iyaK said:

"Ndiya gowa, ndicela nindithuthuzele."

@NtobeMkhize10 said:

"Having a lemon and herb with a garlic roll as I type this, no addictive nina ay."

