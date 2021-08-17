Haibo: Man Shares Pic of ‘Chicken Slush’, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of his 'chicken slush'

The unique creation is made using frozen chicken blood and apparently, it really does go into the recipe

Mzansi, however, was not so certain and headed to the comments section to react to the post

A local man has left South Africans startled after sharing pics of his favourite delicacy- 'chicken slush'. The unique food is made using only frozen chicken blood.

A local man has social media buzzing after cooking up some 'chicken slush'. Images: @justmash1/Twitter

Safe to say, snaps of the devious concoction definitely had Mzansi feeling a little repulsed. However, @justmash1 stands by his creation, sharing that the brain freeze he gets from the food is just way too addictive.

Heading online, the young man shared a snap of his new recipe.

"Nothing slaps like Chicken Slush," he captioned the post along with a heart-faced emoji.

Mzansi had super mixed reactions to the post. Most people were left horrified at the thought of drinking frozen chicken blood, suggesting only a vampire could do such a thing.

Others really could not believe what a crazy world we're all living in.

Check out some of the entertaining comments below:

@RaymondSathekge said:

"I like it thrown away."

@Seabreeze_722NC said:

"Vampire diaries."

@YonelaNkosi said:

"Eng??"

@KG_Munyai said:

"So y'all be out here drinking blood like nothing is wrong?"

@NMokoboto said:

"The world is f*cked."

@thatowamotswana said:

"Let's fight."

@Thendo_Khae_

"Bro what the hell, haha?"

