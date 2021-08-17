Haibo: Man Shares Pic of ‘Chicken Slush’, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions
- A local man has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of his 'chicken slush'
- The unique creation is made using frozen chicken blood and apparently, it really does go into the recipe
- Mzansi, however, was not so certain and headed to the comments section to react to the post
A local man has left South Africans startled after sharing pics of his favourite delicacy- 'chicken slush'. The unique food is made using only frozen chicken blood.
Safe to say, snaps of the devious concoction definitely had Mzansi feeling a little repulsed. However, @justmash1 stands by his creation, sharing that the brain freeze he gets from the food is just way too addictive.
Heading online, the young man shared a snap of his new recipe.
"Nothing slaps like Chicken Slush," he captioned the post along with a heart-faced emoji.
Mzansi had super mixed reactions to the post. Most people were left horrified at the thought of drinking frozen chicken blood, suggesting only a vampire could do such a thing.
Others really could not believe what a crazy world we're all living in.
Check out some of the entertaining comments below:
@RaymondSathekge said:
"I like it thrown away."
@Seabreeze_722NC said:
"Vampire diaries."
@YonelaNkosi said:
"Eng??"
@KG_Munyai said:
"So y'all be out here drinking blood like nothing is wrong?"
@NMokoboto said:
"The world is f*cked."
@thatowamotswana said:
"Let's fight."
@Thendo_Khae_
"Bro what the hell, haha?"
Nando's SA offers woman free meal after she claims to fall in love: #GoneGirl
In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after sliding into one local woman's timeline. The fast-food giant promised the lucky girl a free meal after she claimed to be falling in love with the restaurant's cooking.
Heading online, the Twitter thread started when @Sindile_N shared her feelings for Nando's.
The restaurant quickly replied with this cheeky tweet:
"Beke le beke ke Nando's - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!" @NandosSA wrote.
Naturally, the saucy and hilarious post had social media users buzzing. Many people could definitely relate to the #gonegirl and her love for the restaurant's famous cooking.
Check out some of the hysterical comments below:
@Sin3Themba_ said:
"Admin ka Nando's is something else."
@noma_mnguni said:
"As for gone girl..."
@pablo_pinnki said:
"Bathong LMAO."
@S_iyaK said:
"Ndiya gowa, ndicela nindithuthuzele."
@NtobeMkhize10 said:
"Having a lemon and herb with a garlic roll as I type this, no addictive nina ay."
Source: Briefly.co.za