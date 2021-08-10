Nando's SA Offers Woman Free Meal After She Claims to Fall in Love: #GoneGirl

Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after cutely offering a local woman a free meal

The lady unknowingly caught the restaurants attention after claiming to be in love with their cooking

Mzansi took to the comments section and reacted to the silly Twitter thread

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nandos SA has Mzansi laughing after sliding into one local woman's timeline. The fast-food giant promised the lucky girl a free meal after she claimed to be falling in love with the restaurant's cooking.

Nandos SA has offered a local woman a free meal. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, the Twitter thread started when @Sindile_N shared her feelings for Nando's.

The restaurant quickly replied with this cheeky tweet:

"Beke le beke ke Nando's Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!" @NandosSA wrote.

Naturally, the saucy and hilarious post had social media users buzzing. Many people could definitely relate to the #gonegirl and her love for the restaurant's famous cooking.

Check out some of the hysterical comments below:

@Sin3Themba_ said:

"Admin ka Nandos is something else."

@noma_mnguni said:

"As for gone girl."

@pablo_pinnki said:

"Bathong LMAO."

@S_iyaK said:

"ndiya gowa, ndicela nindithuthuzele."

@NtobeMkhize10 said:

"Having a lemon and herb with a garlic roll as I type this no addictive nina Ay."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man 'cooks' his heart out, Nandos throws major shade: "You can cook, but..."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported more spicy news on the local takeaway.

Ever put together a signature dish with all your favourite takeaway bits, took a picture and shared it claiming that you cooked it all?

Chances are 'yes' ... which is exactly what happened in the case of one Mzansi social media user, @Siyethemba02, who posted a picture of his signature dish on Twitter.

Looking at it closer though, your brain might tell you it looks pretty Nando's-inspired. The fast-food chain soon caught on and threw some major shade on the inspired cook.

The Mzansi social media streets, seeing this and wanting their own piece of the action, soon erupted; reacting with a cacophony of colourful comments to Nando's tweet which read:

"You can cook, mara identity theft e kana (but such identity theft)? Ema nyana ka bo (take a break with) scammer [things]. Asseblief!"

Social media reacts to man's epic 'I can cook' claim, take huge digs

Briefly News took a tour down the Twitter street to mine out some of the most interesting comments we could find. With these, we can clearly see how one man's parade was rained on. Take a look below.

@PatMdluli said:

"But that's Nando's chicken and sauce. In fact, everything there looks Nandos."

@kabelodick wrote:

"That sauce looks Nando's. On any planet, we're not going to be scammed like that."

@Ntzarkee added:

"That unshredded lettuce and that red pepper are definitely from Nando's."

@bobworldwide commented"

"That Raja rice. I'm sure it's crunchy AF. It can only be Nando's."

@Mdleleni cited:

"Plus that food says Nandie all over it nje."

@amogee mentioned:

"Not even allegedly ... hold him in contempt!"

@UncleP87 explained:

"We grew up eating Nandos; you can dish it anyhow you want, anywhere you want, you can even fly Nando's to Dubai, baba, we will know it's Nando's."

@NelisaMatomela declared:

"You caught him red-handed!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za