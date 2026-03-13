A Xhosa woman posted a video showing people that she was extremely proud of her son

The clip showed the lady's son being loudly celebrated for his big achievement, along with other boys his age

Other parents of children with special needs felt the video highlighted how important inclusive traditional practice is

A young man's mother was beaming because of her son's success as a Xhosa youngster. The doting mom was filming her community's reaction cting to the arrival of initiates in a video that went viral.

A woman celebrated her son with special needs'arrival from initiation. Image: @lungi.mphalala

Source: UGC

The video was posted on 5 January 2026 and amassed thousands of likes from people. Online users were moved by the clip of a young man's moment of pride.

A post on TikTok by @lungi.mphalala showed a woman who was over the moon because her sons returned from the mountain. The father of the boy with special needs was celebrating loudly when he spotted his son among the initiates. A man was ululating and celebrating as he paraded because the young man had successfully become a true Xhosa man. The caption revealed that the young person with autism getting initiated was a big feat. The mom wrote she was proud that he could officially eat with other men. Watch the video below:

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South Africa proud of autistic initiate

Many could tell that the young boy was deeply moved to be celebrated along with other initiates. People raved that he achieved the transition in manhood. Read people's comments:

Many African groups practice initiation to teach their young ones. Image: @lungi.mphalala

Source: UGC

ravioli the snake applauded the man:

"His journey might have been a little longer but he still made his destination! 💕 Congratulations on adulthood!"

Vusi Nxele was in awe of the young man:

"As a dad with a daughter with autism, I am proud to see this ..... akhule undodana 🥰🙏 Siyabonga bakithi abakwazi ukumuphatha kahle entabeni! congratulations family 🙏"

UCebile-maZulu🌻🐆🌸 related to the man's journey:

"My brother is living with autism and I can imagine what it took for you to prepare him for this process out of his routine. well done mommy! ❤😍well done to everyone who trusted the process ❤😍❤😍 what a community 👏 🙌"

mads❤️‍🔥🫶 was also moved:

"As an autistic adult, this made me smile so much 😭 congrats, young man!!! 💕"

BougieNBad gushed over the experience:

"Ya’ll thought he was disconnected from his lineage, he just experiences us differently. Trust his ancestors probably been talking to him since BIRTH! ✊🏾👏🏾🥰🫂"

Mogalegadi remarked:

"As an autism mom, this got so emotional. Well done, mommy, and as the social media aunties, we are super proud of this ndoda."

Other Briefly News stories about initiation

Source: Briefly News