“You’re Uniting 2 Nations”: SA Lady Gets Epic Welcome to Nigeria, Video Goes Viral
- A South African woman received a massive welcome in Nigeria, with a group of men gathered to celebrate her arrival.
- A video shared on TikTok showed the heartwarming moment she joined the celebration by showing off her famous dance moves
- Social media users praised the warm reception, with some jokingly telling her to stay in Nigeria forever because of the hospitality
A young South African dancer, Emihle Raziya, was treated like royalty during her recent trip to Nigeria. Upon her arrival in the ‘Igbo land,’ she was met with a vibrant celebration, which quickly became a viral moment.
The video shared on TikTok by @emihle_raziya1on 23 January 2026, captured the beautiful sight of African brotherhood and sisterhood as the locals embraced her.
The group of men gathered at the airport to play traditional drums and sing for her. In true Mzansi warmth, Emihle embraced the moment and began to dance. The crowd watched in awe as TikTok user @emihle_raziya1 flexed her dancing talent. The people around could not help but take out their phones to record the historic meeting.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA reacts to seeing Emihle in Nigeria
The video went viral, gaining 1.5M views, and the comment section was flooded with thousands of replies from both Nigerians and South Africans. Many viewers wished her a great stay, while others joked that she should not come back to Mzansi because she fitted in perfectly in Nigeria. One user pointed out that Emihle was uniting two countries through dance, something they claimed even the presidents had struggled to achieve. While a few negative comments appeared, most viewers were quick to shut them down. They insisted that the Igbo people would take good care of her during her visit.
User @cindyk503 commented:
"Emihle, you are uniting two nations through your dance. At first, I didn't take you seriously, my child; now I see you're doing something that neither of the two presidents has done. Africa unite 🌍. 💞. Enjoy your stay, my angel. Nigerian brothers and sisters, please take good care of our angel."
User @Am-Dat-Gal shared:
"Welcome, mama, please, don't go back@Emihle Raziya 🇿🇦."
User @user6940298144177 added:
"She will get married to a wealthy Igbo man 🥰."
User @Mbalenhle Osinachi Shabalala shared:
"Keep representing us, baby girl 🫶. Thank you 🇳🇬 for showing her love 🙏."
User @Puks commented:
"Nigeria is a good country with good people who treat foreigners like queens and kings. My husband is an Igbo man, and I stayed there for three and a half years with him and our children 🥰."
User @TY said:
"Igbo people are very welcoming ❤."
Source: Briefly News
