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Bloemfontein Couple’s Township Wedding Videos Take TikTok by Storm
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Bloemfontein Couple’s Township Wedding Videos Take TikTok by Storm

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A couple in Bloemfontein became viral sensations after they took their relationship to the next level
  • The man and woman were showered with lots of love from South Africa after they shared their wedding day with the community around them
  • Several clips of the wedding went viral on TikTok, and people were amazed by how much fun the couple seemed to have

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Two lovebirds from Bloemfontein became viral sensations on TikTok because of their wedding day. The couple celebrated their special day with many others and shared the content on the short-form video platform.

Man and woman married in Bloemfontein township
A man and woman got married in a Bloemfontein township and went viral. Image: @kekamogetswe
Source: TikTok

Two newlyweds from Bloemfontein celebrated their wedding day in videos shared on 22 March 2026. South Africans joined in on the festivities with hilarious comments about how much fun the couple was having.

In videos on TikTok, South Africans got an inside look at a wedding that took place in a township. A man and woman who are popular in their community tied the knot and had a big bash celebrating their union. In one video, the bride was mingling with guests before she got down on the floor dancing to music. In another one, she was in tears as her new husband held her as the people around them were celebrating in a clip shared by @kekamogetswe.

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The new wife also had a whole outfit change to continue their wedding activities. The bride planned a dance wearing red and white. In another video, she presented herself to the community with backup dancers while dancing to Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On. Watch the video below:

Bloemfontein township wedding stuns South Africa

Many people thought that the video of the man and woman getting married in their township was wholesome. Viewers remarked that they were sure the couple would last forever, just look at their wedding. Read the comments below:

South African convinced kasi marriage will last
South Africans were convinced that the marriage between the couple from the township would last. Image: Nurgül Kelebek / Pexels
Source: UGC

Tiisetso said:

"I don't care what everyone is saying, the most important thing is their happiness, I mean, it's a blessing to gather and be this happy without being judged. I am very happy with you fellas 🥰🥰"

KABELO_GHOST cheered over the newlyweds:

"This is a real wedding. You can tell all the people that are here genuinely love each other, may the lord bless this union. How I love such people, wish I could've been invited ku lomshado, and I don't even attend weddings 🤣😂"

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Thandiwe Ndlovu said:

"I love this wedding, they are not faking anything, it's either you enjoy with them or go home, uyohleba it's up to you indoda iyamthanda umuntu wayo both of them they have savanas akekho okumele azifihle ubuyena it's your turn makoti congratulations."

NkosazanaN👑 ✨... cheered:

"Mara this is the wedding of the year don't care who says what. Whatever circumstances they decided they are making this official with what they got!"

Mampempe was convinced the ladies were meant to be:

"🙏🙏This one's they will last in their marriage because they are after love, not fame and money🙌👌.. trust me, God bless your marriage guys ❣️"

@Sewa said:

"These are the kind of weddings that last forever. Ke bo forever yena."

Other Briefly News stories about weddings

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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