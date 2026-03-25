A couple in Bloemfontein became viral sensations after they took their relationship to the next level

The man and woman were showered with lots of love from South Africa after they shared their wedding day with the community around them

Several clips of the wedding went viral on TikTok, and people were amazed by how much fun the couple seemed to have

Two lovebirds from Bloemfontein became viral sensations on TikTok because of their wedding day. The couple celebrated their special day with many others and shared the content on the short-form video platform.

A man and woman got married in a Bloemfontein township and went viral. Image: @kekamogetswe

Source: TikTok

Two newlyweds from Bloemfontein celebrated their wedding day in videos shared on 22 March 2026. South Africans joined in on the festivities with hilarious comments about how much fun the couple was having.

In videos on TikTok, South Africans got an inside look at a wedding that took place in a township. A man and woman who are popular in their community tied the knot and had a big bash celebrating their union. In one video, the bride was mingling with guests before she got down on the floor dancing to music. In another one, she was in tears as her new husband held her as the people around them were celebrating in a clip shared by @kekamogetswe.

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The new wife also had a whole outfit change to continue their wedding activities. The bride planned a dance wearing red and white. In another video, she presented herself to the community with backup dancers while dancing to Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On. Watch the video below:

Bloemfontein township wedding stuns South Africa

Many people thought that the video of the man and woman getting married in their township was wholesome. Viewers remarked that they were sure the couple would last forever, just look at their wedding. Read the comments below:

South Africans were convinced that the marriage between the couple from the township would last. Image: Nurgül Kelebek / Pexels

Source: UGC

Tiisetso said:

"I don't care what everyone is saying, the most important thing is their happiness, I mean, it's a blessing to gather and be this happy without being judged. I am very happy with you fellas 🥰🥰"

KABELO_GHOST cheered over the newlyweds:

"This is a real wedding. You can tell all the people that are here genuinely love each other, may the lord bless this union. How I love such people, wish I could've been invited ku lomshado, and I don't even attend weddings 🤣😂"

Thandiwe Ndlovu said:

"I love this wedding, they are not faking anything, it's either you enjoy with them or go home, uyohleba it's up to you indoda iyamthanda umuntu wayo both of them they have savanas akekho okumele azifihle ubuyena it's your turn makoti congratulations."

NkosazanaN👑 ✨... cheered:

"Mara this is the wedding of the year don't care who says what. Whatever circumstances they decided they are making this official with what they got!"

Mampempe was convinced the ladies were meant to be:

"🙏🙏This one's they will last in their marriage because they are after love, not fame and money🙌👌.. trust me, God bless your marriage guys ❣️"

@Sewa said:

"These are the kind of weddings that last forever. Ke bo forever yena."

Other Briefly News stories about weddings

People were amazed by a lady who decided she would wear a unique wedding dress blending both modern and traditional aesthetics.

A woman who got married traditionally showed people that he received a money bouquet on her special day.

South Africans were amazed by a young lady and a man who tied the knot in a wholesome wedding video that left many people gushing.

Source: Briefly News