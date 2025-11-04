A local couple’s Home Affairs wedding captured Mzansi’s attention for its heartfelt simplicity and modern style

The viral TikTok video sparked admiration and praise from South Africans celebrating the beauty of genuine love

Many were inspired by the love birds’ humble ceremony, proving that meaningful weddings don’t need extravagance

Hebanna! Some couples dream of a flashy, big wedding, but this one opted for something quite different.

A heartwarming video capturing the lovebirds' Home Affairs wedding has gone viral, leaving South Africans swooning over the pair’s undeniable love and simplicity.

The short clip, shared by the couple on TikTok under the handle mrsportia_mabena, offered a beautiful inside look at their special day. The bride stunned in a white dress complete with a bow tie detail, radiating elegance and joy. Her groom matched her effortlessly, donning crisp white trousers and a stylish leather jacket that added a modern twist to his wedding look.

As the officiant led the ceremony, the couple stood hand in hand, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. The moment was simple yet powerful, showing that love doesn’t need extravagant settings to be meaningful.

Mrsportia_mabena captioned her video saying: "This was our perfect, perfect wedding."

The clip captured the emotion and gratitude behind the scenes. The footage went viral since it was released on 12 September 2025 by the social media user mrsportia_mabena. It had also received thousands of likes and comments from South Africans who were touched by the couple’s authenticity.

Many praised the lovebirds for celebrating their union in a heartfelt and humble way, proving that romance is about connection, not cost. The touching ceremony has since inspired many others who are planning their own weddings, showing that even a Home Affairs ceremony can be just as special as any grand event.

SA is in awe of the couple's Home Affairs wedding

People loved the sweet moment as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts over the couple's special day, saying:

Kananelo said:

"Congratulations to both of you, may God continue to bless and strengthen your union."

Manjunju added:

"Congratulations Makhelwane, may God bless your wedding every second, hour, day, week, month and year alilili."

Pretty stated:

"May God bless your union."

Thembe-lihlee replied:

"This is so beautiful 😍."

Simphiwe Ntshangase wrote:

"This … just you and your forever bestie ❤."

CndeeDaisy commented:

"This is so beautiful to witness."

Wondy Mashabela stated:

"May God bless your marriage in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Bongiwe Bridget wrote:

"Congratulations 🥳 May God bless your union, today and always."

Riri simply said:

"Congratulations, love lives here."

Watch the video below:

