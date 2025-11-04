"This Is So Beautiful": Mzansi Couple’s Simple Home Affairs Wedding Video Melts Hearts Online
- A local couple’s Home Affairs wedding captured Mzansi’s attention for its heartfelt simplicity and modern style
- The viral TikTok video sparked admiration and praise from South Africans celebrating the beauty of genuine love
- Many were inspired by the love birds’ humble ceremony, proving that meaningful weddings don’t need extravagance
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Hebanna! Some couples dream of a flashy, big wedding, but this one opted for something quite different.
A heartwarming video capturing the lovebirds' Home Affairs wedding has gone viral, leaving South Africans swooning over the pair’s undeniable love and simplicity.
The short clip, shared by the couple on TikTok under the handle mrsportia_mabena, offered a beautiful inside look at their special day. The bride stunned in a white dress complete with a bow tie detail, radiating elegance and joy. Her groom matched her effortlessly, donning crisp white trousers and a stylish leather jacket that added a modern twist to his wedding look.
As the officiant led the ceremony, the couple stood hand in hand, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. The moment was simple yet powerful, showing that love doesn’t need extravagant settings to be meaningful.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mrsportia_mabena captioned her video saying: "This was our perfect, perfect wedding."
The clip captured the emotion and gratitude behind the scenes. The footage went viral since it was released on 12 September 2025 by the social media user mrsportia_mabena. It had also received thousands of likes and comments from South Africans who were touched by the couple’s authenticity.
Many praised the lovebirds for celebrating their union in a heartfelt and humble way, proving that romance is about connection, not cost. The touching ceremony has since inspired many others who are planning their own weddings, showing that even a Home Affairs ceremony can be just as special as any grand event.
SA is in awe of the couple's Home Affairs wedding
People loved the sweet moment as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts over the couple's special day, saying:
Kananelo said:
"Congratulations to both of you, may God continue to bless and strengthen your union."
Manjunju added:
"Congratulations Makhelwane, may God bless your wedding every second, hour, day, week, month and year alilili."
Pretty stated:
"May God bless your union."
Thembe-lihlee replied:
"This is so beautiful 😍."
Simphiwe Ntshangase wrote:
"This … just you and your forever bestie ❤."
CndeeDaisy commented:
"This is so beautiful to witness."
Wondy Mashabela stated:
"May God bless your marriage in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ."
Bongiwe Bridget wrote:
"Congratulations 🥳 May God bless your union, today and always."
Riri simply said:
"Congratulations, love lives here."
Watch the video below:
3 Briefly News stories about small weddings
- A young couple's simple backyard wedding celebration captured hearts on TikTok, showcasing how love shines brightest in its simplest form.
- A content creator shared heartwarming footage of her special day getting married at Home Affairs with her Venda partner.
- A couple shared a video of their beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs, followed by a small celebration with close family and friends.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za