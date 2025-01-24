A content creator shared heartwarming footage of her special day getting married at Home Affairs with her Venda partner

In the touching video posted on social media, the couple can be seen signing their marriage certificate while loved ones pray over their union

South African netizens flooded the comment section with messages of love and support for the couple's beautiful celebration of love

A woman shared a video of her and her man getting hitched at Home Affairs and her clip went viral on TikTok. Images: @preciousgift07

Content creator @preciousgift07 shared a beautiful video capturing her simple Home Affairs wedding ceremony. The TikTok clip shows the Zulu bride and her Venda groom signing their marriage certificate, exchanging rings, and receiving prayers from loved ones during their civil union ceremony.

In the video caption, the bride showed how love knows no cultural boundaries as she joyfully wrote:

"Small girl, Big GOD 🙏🤍😍 Our home affairs wedding A Zulu girl, A Venda wife."

Watch the video below.

Marriage process in SA

A civil marriage at the Department of Home Affairs requires two witnesses and a marriage officer to sign the marriage register after the ceremony.

Couples receive a handwritten marriage certificate (BI-27) at no cost, and their union is then recorded in the National Population Register. While the first abridged marriage certificate is free, couples can request additional copies or unabridged certificates for a fee of R75.

A woman shared a video of her and her new husband at Home Affairs. The video featured the couple signing the marriage registrar and loved ones praying over their union. Images: @preciousgift07

SA celebrates the beautiful union

The heartwarming video touched many social media users who shared their well-wishes:

@sgamza gushed:

"l love you guys, you remind me of my sister. You're a great couple, good luck with your marriage ❤❤❤"

@khwezi wrote:

"You have a beautiful wife🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations!"

@Zen_maSozabe_iNdlovukazi expressed:

"Congratulations on your new journey and most of all beautiful makoti ka mfana 🥰🥰🥰"

@Chosen14romabove blessed the couple:

"May God protect you both from all satanic attacks🙏🙏🙏 Congratulations 🎉👏👏"

@2061sil quoted:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing 🙏🥰🥰"

@Ke_Prime added:

"Ehh I bump into Steve on social… after so many years... Congrats mate."

