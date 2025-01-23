Mampho Brescia and Hubby Mark 20 Years of Marriage, Friends Flood Star With Congratulatory Messages
- South African actress Mampho Brescia and her husband marked their 20-year wedding anniversary recently
- The Soft Life star gushed over her husband and gave praise to him. She also posted cute wedding photos
- Her friends and industry colleagues rushed to her Instagram comments section and congratulated the beautiful couple
20 years of marital bliss for Mzansi actress Mampho Brescia and her husband. The doting wife recently took to Instagram to gush over her hubby.
Mampho celebrates her man on their anniversary
Former Isibaya star Mampho Brescia recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband and the father of her kids.
The Soft Life star posted a few Instagram photos of what looks like a wedding. Some of Mzasi's stars, including Kgomotso Christopher, Pasi Koetle, Terry Phetho, and others, were in attendance.
Fans hail the Brescia family
Sweet messages flooded her Instagram comments section from fans and friends who congratulated the beautiful couple.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
kgomotso_christopher gushed:
"What a special day it was, celebrating you two. We love your love. To many more anniversaries. Congratulations, my Chomie. Gorgeous day, gorgeous Makoti and Ntate."
phoni_m stated:
"The marriage content we like to see. Here’s to many more."
xaviersaer said:
"An absolute pleasure to capture this beautiful love story."
znombona gushed:
"So beautiful and gorgeous."
zenandemfenyana wished:
"Happy 20th Anniversary babe ❤️"
iamleanned stated:
"Happy 20th Anniversary Mr & Mrs B! What a blessing! God is good!"
azania_ said:
"Just beautiful. This is everything."
her_royal_highness_mf shared:
"I thoroughly enjoyed you on "Soft Life". True beauty and talent are perfectly wrapped in one. Happy anniversary, Sis."
bridgetmasinga replied:
"Stunning. Just gorgeous. Happy Anniversary babe, and to 20 more ahead."
thenjiwecomedy mentioned:
"Happy 20th Anniversary! Your love and commitment are truly inspiring. Cheers to many more years of happiness together!"
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za