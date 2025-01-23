South African actress Mampho Brescia and her husband marked their 20-year wedding anniversary recently

The Soft Life star gushed over her husband and gave praise to him. She also posted cute wedding photos

Her friends and industry colleagues rushed to her Instagram comments section and congratulated the beautiful couple

Mampho Brescia gushed over her husband of 20 years. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @mamphob on Instagram

20 years of marital bliss for Mzansi actress Mampho Brescia and her husband. The doting wife recently took to Instagram to gush over her hubby.

Mampho celebrates her man on their anniversary

Former Isibaya star Mampho Brescia recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband and the father of her kids.

The Soft Life star posted a few Instagram photos of what looks like a wedding. Some of Mzasi's stars, including Kgomotso Christopher, Pasi Koetle, Terry Phetho, and others, were in attendance.

Fans hail the Brescia family

Sweet messages flooded her Instagram comments section from fans and friends who congratulated the beautiful couple.

Mampho Brescia celebrated her husband and their love recently. Image: @mamphob

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

kgomotso_christopher gushed:

"What a special day it was, celebrating you two. We love your love. To many more anniversaries. Congratulations, my Chomie. Gorgeous day, gorgeous Makoti and Ntate."

phoni_m stated:

"The marriage content we like to see. Here’s to many more."

xaviersaer said:

"An absolute pleasure to capture this beautiful love story."

znombona gushed:

"So beautiful and gorgeous."

zenandemfenyana wished:

"Happy 20th Anniversary babe ❤️"

iamleanned stated:

"Happy 20th Anniversary Mr & Mrs B! What a blessing! God is good!"

azania_ said:

"Just beautiful. This is everything."

her_royal_highness_mf shared:

"I thoroughly enjoyed you on "Soft Life". True beauty and talent are perfectly wrapped in one. Happy anniversary, Sis."

bridgetmasinga replied:

"Stunning. Just gorgeous. Happy Anniversary babe, and to 20 more ahead."

thenjiwecomedy mentioned:

"Happy 20th Anniversary! Your love and commitment are truly inspiring. Cheers to many more years of happiness together!"

