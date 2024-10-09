The former Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia is making her comeback to the TV industry

The star was announced as one of the cast members of Showmax's new series Soft Life, which premieres on 18 November 2024

Mampho Brescia shared with Briefly News the sight of her new character in the series

Actress Mampho Brescia lands a new acting gig. Image: Supplied.

South African actress Mampho Brescia has returned to our small screens, landing an acting role in an upcoming series.

Mampho Brescia to star in Showmax's new series Soft Life

The former Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia has made headlines as she bagged a new role on an upcoming Showmax Original series, Soft Life.

The star will join the show alongside veteran actress and former Generations star Nambitha Mpumlwana. According to TshisaLIVE, Brescia will be taking up the role of Zam, a businesswoman with a company that is a cover-up for an escort agency.

Mampho Brescia shared with Briefly News the sight of her new character in the series.

She said:

"Zam’s way of life gives for a really rich character because you then wonder why? What happened to her? Why would she decide to embark on such an interesting career line?"

Brescia further shared how amazing it has been working with the cast and how excited she is to be on screen, doing what she loves the most.

She said:

"Working with this cast has been nothing short of amazing. I’m so excited about being on the small screen again and connecting with the South African audience. I’m also excited that Soft Life is going to be on Showmax - I feel like the platform is so representative of Africa as a continent and the diversity that is our nation."

