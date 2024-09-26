The former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana recently bagged a new acting gig

The star will star in the new Showmax series Soft Life with several other known local actors

Actress Zizipho Buti, Nthabiseng Mokoena and Nozipho Nkelemba shared with Briefly News about their new characters in the upcoming series

The South African veteran actress Nambitha Mpumlwana recently bagged a new role in an upcoming series.

Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana stars in Showmax's new series

The South African actress Nambitha Mpumlwana has recently made headlines on social media as she bagged a new role in an upcoming series on Showmax.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that the former Generations actress will star in the upcoming Showmax series Soft Life alongside Actresses Zizipho Buti, Nthabiseng Mokoena, and Nozipho Nkelemba.

Mphela captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Nambitha Mpumlwana in new series. SAFTA winning, former Yizo Yizo, Tsotsi and Generations star, has been cast in the new Showmax series called Soft Life. Mpumlwana plays Judge Iris Makhaza, the overprotective mom of the lead character Owami's boyfriend. Series starts in November."

See the post below:

Stars on the show talk about their roles

Actress Zizipho Buti, Nthabiseng Mokoena and Nozipho Nkelemba shared with Briefly News about their new characters in the upcoming series.

The lead actress of the new show, Zizipho Buti, talked about her character, Owami Gqoji.

She said:

"Owami has made me realise that so many young people have found themselves in such compromising situations. I hope that the story will encourage people to have honest conversations about this."

Nozipho Nkelemba shared some insight about the show; she said:

"Soft Life is a forward-thinking series that will showcase the issues we as people deal with daily that take place in society. It was so intriguing to see how far subculture has grown since my teen days and how it has been shown so openly than a few years ago."

Nthabiseng Mokoena briefly shared her excitement for the show and the cast members she has worked with on this series.

She said:

"The cast immersed themselves in the characters they portrayed; it was awesome to see what they could. More than anything, viewers should also look forward to the new faces who will bring much joy, laughter, and sometimes heartache to our screens."

