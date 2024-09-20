The South African actress Asavela Mgqithi recently made donations to fellow star Gcina Mkhize.'

It was also alleged that Mgqithi donated R2000 to the former Isibaya actress after the viral video she posted online

Gcina Mkhize has mentioned that some of her industry colleagues and friends have reached out to her

Actress Asavela Mngqithi made a donation to Gcina Mkhize. Image: gcinagrace/ asavela_m

Source: Instagram

The South African veteran actress Gcina Mkhize shared an update regarding her eviction saga.

Actress Asavela Mgithi donates R2K to Gcina Mkhize

The former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has recently made headlines on social media after she went public about her eviction saga.

Earlier on, according to The South African, the actress shared an update, where she told the publication that her fellow actress Asavela Mgqithi had also made a donation of R2000 to her personal bank account after she made a video on social media seeking help from netizens.

Mkhize also mentioned that many of her industry friends and colleagues, such as Celeste Ntuli, Nomzamo Mbatha, Puleng Ndlovu, Retha M, Angie Sekgobane, Khanyi Tshabalala, Nomonde Mbusi, Muzi Mthabela, Khanyo Maphumulo, and Bongani Gumede, reached out to her during the whole saga.

The star also revealed that she received over R20K contributions from netizens and some industry mates, who paid them into her bank account.

The former Imbewu: The seed star expressed her gratitude to everyone who reached out to and helped her.

She said:

"I would like to thank each and every person who has made a donation to our BackaBuddy campaign. I would also like to thank those who have made a deposit into my personal account. All the money is making a huge difference in our lives. My children and I are eternally grateful. We are deeply humbled by your kindness."

Source: Briefly News