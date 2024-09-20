Connie Chiume stars in her final role as the Ndlovu family matriarch in the upcoming Netflix series Blood Legacy following her recent passing

The star-studded show features Enhle Mbali, Xolile Tshabalala, and Sello Maake KaNcube, with high anticipation from fans

Social media users expressed excitement for the 20-episode drama, praising Chiume's legacy in the entertainment industry

Briefly News spoke to Blood Legacy cast member Xolile Tshabalala, who expressed excitement over the show

South Africans can't wait for legendary actress Connie Chiume's final act in the latest Netflix series, Blood Legacy. The late actress features as the matriarch of the Ndlovu family.

The late actress Connie Chiume is to feature in the new series 'Blood Legacy'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Connie Chiume to star in new Netflix series

Connie Chiume may be gone, but her legacy lives on forever. The star, who passed away last month, is starring in the latest Netflix show, Blood Legacy. The star-studded show also features top Mzansi stars, including Enhle Mbali, Xolile Tshabalala and Sello Maake KaNcube.

The news about the late star's role was shared on X by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald. He noted that Mam' Connie stars as the matriarch of the Ndlovu family. The post read:

"Watch the legendary Connie Chiume in her final acting role as the Ndlovu family matriarch in Netflix’s new 20-episode drama series, #BloodLegacy."

Speaking to Briefly News, actress Xolile Tshabalala expressed excitement over the show. She said Mam Connie is looking down on smiling. She said:

"I know Mam Connie is smiling and dancing as she watches the series unfold."

Mzansi reacts to Connie Chiume's final role

Social media users can't wait to watch their favourite actress doing what she does best. Many have been waiting for the show for weeks.

@_Thembalihle_ commented:

"The last of her art gracing our eyes and entertaining us. #BloodLegacy."

@krugersville wrote:

"Oh man I’m so hyped up #BloodLegacy."

@ThisLove_K added:

"Her final act!! Mam Connie always brought the heat and was involved in top class productions. I expect nothing less on #BloodLegacy."

@makatla_mandisa said:

"Will be tuned in, I've been waiting the cast is incredible, and it will be all worth it, counting down the hours."

Connie Chiume’s tombstone leaves SA in awe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the late legendary actress Connie Chiume was laid to rest on Thursday, 15 August 2024, and her funeral service was held in Daveyton, Johannesburg.

The 72-year-old actress Connie Chiume, who died on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, in hospital, left many netizens devasted by the news of her death. Recently, photos of the legendary star's tombstone have been circulating on social media.

