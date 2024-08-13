South Africans mourn the passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who died on 6 August at a Johannesburg hospital after an illness

Connie Chiume's funeral service is scheduled for 13 August at the Oasis Of Life Family Church in Daveyton, as announced on her Instagram page

Fans and colleagues have flooded social media with heartfelt condolence messages, honouring her legacy and expressing gratitude for her contributions to the entertainment industry

South Africans have been struggling to come to terms with veteran actress Connie Chiume's death. Connie Chiume died on 6 August at a Johannesburg hospital after being sick.

South Africans bid farewell to Connie Chiume. Image: @conniechiume and VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Connie Chiume's memorial service underway

Connie Chiume's fans and colleagues have been trying to piece together the details of her death. The star's family has been communicating with social media users via her verified pages.

A post on the Gomora star's Instagram page announced that her funeral service will be at the Oasis Of Life Family Church in Daveyton on Tuesday, 13 August.

Take a look at the post below:

SA continues to mourn Connie Chiume

Social media has been awash with touching condolence messages from fans and colleagues.

@gabisilet said:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️Sleep mommy. I’ve done well good servant! We’ve learned a lot from you."

@nompumelelom10 commented:

"Beautiful inside and outside 😍 ❤️ we can only hope to be half the woman you were. Rest in peace ma 🕊️🙏💔"

@sinothando411 wrote:

"RIP Mam Connie, you will truly be remembered.. Thank you for sharing your talent with us and gracing our screens with your presence 🕊 🕊 🕊 🕊"

@kwelathe4th said:

"This is unreal. Rest in eternal peace, Comrade Mama Connie. Thank you for being our mother (in the workplace). Your legacy will live forever."

@moonchildsanelly added:

"🕊️ what a Queen 🙌🏾💙💐🕊️"

Soweto Theater to honour late Connie Chiume with star at Celebration of Our Legends ceremony

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume will be honoured with a star at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony, which the Soweto Theatre will host.

Following her tragic passing, Connie Chiume's impact on the arts and entertainment industries has been highlighted in fans' and peers' tributes to the late actress.

