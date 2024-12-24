A TikTok user shared a unique photo capturing a tender moment with both her husbands kissing her cheeks simultaneously, sparking widespread interest online

Social media users flooded the comments section with support and curiosity, with some even expressing a desire to follow in her footsteps

The controversial post sparked discussions about modern relationships, despite South African law not officially recognizing polyandry

A woman posted a picture with her two husbands in a romantic pose that went viral on TikTok. Images: @nokuthula.nobuhle8

TikTok user @nokuthula.nobuhle8 caught Mzansi's attention with her unconventional relationship post.

The image shows the confident woman being kissed on both cheeks by her two husbands, all three appearing content and happy together, challenging traditional relationship norms.

Understanding polyandry in SA

South Africa's marriage laws currently allow a man to have multiple wives under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act (RCMA). However, women are not legally allowed to marry more than one husband, a practice known as polyandry. This has led to many discussions about whether marriage laws are fair to both men and women.

We've seen several famous South Africans in polygamous marriages. Former President Jacob Zuma is well-known for having multiple wives, while reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku often shows his life with his five wives on television.

These public figures have made polygamous marriages more visible in our society, though it's almost always shown from a man's perspective of having multiple wives, rather than the other way around.

Many people are now questioning why the law allows men to have multiple wives but doesn't give women the same option to have multiple husbands.

Social media users share thoughts

@Zakhe confessed:

"You are living my dream ❤️😂"

@Kgalalelo admitted:

"Good girl 🤌🏽🤌🏽 I'm currently also searching for the second husband."

@Keisha💓 joked:

"This is me in 2030😹😹 With two men younger than me and I get to dress them in matching outfits 😌😌😹"

@Mageba.123🏳️‍🌈 noted:

"Congratulations my sister🌺They are brothers 🤗"

@Brian_Bright_🇸🇿 offered:

"Anyone searching for a second husband, I am here 🥺❤️"

