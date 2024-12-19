A Zimbabwean woman shared her pride in marrying a man from the rural part of the Eastern Cape in a video shared online

The proud wife shared a clip that showed her journey to her in-laws on the video streaming platform TikTok

The post got a lot of love from some social media users, while others started cultural debates

A Zimbabwean hun flaunted her South African husband online. Image: @makoti_wakutsolo

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean woman went viral on TikTok after proudly showcasing her marriage to a man from Tsolo, a rural town in the Eastern Cape.

The hun shared the post on TikTok, under her user @makoti_wakutsolo, gaining attention, as people were fascinated by the cross-cultural union and the pride she expressed in embracing her role as a Xhosa wife.

Flexing being a Xhosa man's wife

TikTok user @makoti_wakutsolo's post shows her and her man standing on the side of the road, with her dressed in her makoti regalia on her way to her in-laws. The video then shifts to show her in a Mbaco outfit with a cute head doek adorned with colourful beads.

Watch the video here.

Social media users share their views

The post sparked mixed reactions online, as over 1.4K social media users took to the comment section. Many supported the couple, sending beautiful messages and praising the guy for choosing a Zimbabwean hun, while others were worried about different cultures.

User @Vinkqi added:

"This makes me so happy 🥰, I moved from EC 🇿🇦 to Harare 🇿🇼 to be a makoti. It's a fair trade😂😂 a sister for a sister❤️. Wishing you as much love as I am receiving this side ❤️."

User @Letty Melanin🇿🇦 commented:

"The reason why I don’t think it would work for my family. 1. What is she going to cook at family functions, rice & peanut butter or their spinach & small 🐟 the kids will speak her language🤦🏽‍♀️nah."

User @Spiritual beauty shared:

"Deep down, I want to be a Zulu makoti."

User @X-ZibitBusakwe declared:

"Hay nam ndiyomfuna e Zim umfazi, ndishiye aba bathetha kuthethwa (I'm also going to Zim to look for a wife, I'll leave these one that speak while a man is talking)."

User @tavsta commented:

"Good mfowethu, enjoy peace , sidiniwe ngomadakweni, izinto ezingenambeko (we're tired of our disrespectful locals), we're the only nation who has lowest number of married people because ngokwazi ukuziphatha kosisi bamaxhosa naziwa kakubi mani (of Xhosa women's inability to behave well)."

User @ntsikiehealthhub said:

"My brother married a Zimbabwean lady one thing about our Xhosa brothers and sisters are not tribalistic 🥰."

