A fun-loving family put their spin on TikTok's viral challenge, combining dance moves and delicious food

The mom, who danced her way to dishing up for her family members, shared the clip on the video streaming platform

Social media users were left in stitches, with many wanting to join such a lively household

A mom showed off how cool it was to be a member of her by sharing their take on a viral online challenge. Image: @somie043

A local family brought joy to TikTok with their creative and hilarious take on the 'Line-Up' challenge, which is currently trending on the platform. This fun-loving family turned the challenge, which involves participants lining up to music while showcasing their best moves, into a mealtime celebration.

Their clip was shared by TikTok user @somie043, drawing smiles and laughter from many social media users.

The family's fun hour

The video begins with the young mom standing in the lounge with a meat tray, ready to serve her family. As the catchy beat of the 'Line-Up' song starts, she begins dancing, her moves perfectly syncing with the rhythm. Her five family members line up individually, each adding their dance flair before receiving a piece of meat from the tray.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loved the family's clip

The video's comment section was flooded with love and laughter. Many users praised the family for their creativity, and others expressed how heartwarming it was to see a family bonding over something so simple yet joyful.

User @Keba.M shared:

"And then it falls off the plate before it's your turn to get a piece 🥺🤣."

User @Sphe added:

"Please adopt me."

User @Deborah commented:

"The only year-end function that matters 😂😂."

User @busienonie said:

"😭😭😭Kumnandi kweminye imizi! This is what I call wealth ke mna 👏👏👏 A warm home full of love 😭❤️❤️❤️You are blessed guys."

User @Amamkele_ spotted someone she knew, commenting:

"Wow, the 2nd guy. He's so old now, actually a grown-up man. I used to travel with him to town using the same school transport... Ethanda ulala emncinci (he used to sleep a lot)😅."

User @ntsikelelomali asked:

"Can I join the family? I am good at cleaning the house😭."

