A Zulu woman caught smoke online after sharing her luxurious lobola negotiations on TikTok

The lady had a huge celebration that exuded luxury as the cars parked outside her home translated the wealth she’s surrounded by

Social media users roasted the woman for associating herself with a foreign man and their wealth

A Zulu lady marrying a Nigerian man was roasted on TikTok after sharing a vlog of her luxurious lobola negotiations. The woman displayed her wealth and got major backlash.

Mzansi disapproved of a Zulu woman marrying a Nigerian man. Image: @zeeking011

Source: TikTok

South Africans threw bombs at the lady who shared her celebration online.

Zulu woman marrying Nigerian man catches smoke from Mzansi

Lobola negotiations are one of the most sacred ceremonies in black culture, where the man officially shows interest in marrying a woman. Every culture has its way of doing things.

In a recent clip, a Zulu woman shared her extravagant lobola negotiations vlog that displayed the wealth she was surrounded by. Instead of congratulating the happy couple, Mzansi threw bombs at the pair and mocked their celebratory moment for being too over-the-top.

The Nigerian gent’s family sent a formal letter with a few grammatical errors that were placed under a microscope by Mzansi, and arrived at the event in style, travelling in luxury sports cars that caused quite a stir on social media. The lady shared her over-the-top celebration online with the caption:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman marrying Nigerian man

Social media users disapproved of the couple’s union and fired shots in the comments section about how the lady's marriage is centred around wealth and not love, but the woman did not let go without firing shots of her own. The woman recently turned her TikTok account private.

American man flies to lobola Mzansi bae, SA reacts

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi lady does not need to wonder about love in her relationship after her man flew across the globe to wife her. The gent made sure to do things right culturally and was present for the dowry discussion of his fiancé.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the pair's union and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Source: Briefly News