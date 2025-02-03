An American man humorously embraced life as a taxi driver in Cape Town, with his son working as a gaartjie

The man, a content creator, hilariously interacted with a passenger, even adopting a local persona in the clip that was shared on TikTok

Social media users were rolling with laughter after seeing the clip, with many insisting the man had officially become a local

An American man took on the role of a taxi driver in Cape Town wowing social media users. Image: @africanamericanfam

In a light-hearted video shared on TikTok, an American man humorously embraced life as a taxi driver in Retreat Cape Town. The content creator, who has been in South Africa with his Xhosa wife and child, gave a glimpse into his new life while working as a local taxi driver.

The man shared his content on the TikTok account @africanamericanfam, where the family regularly shares dunny and relatable content about their life in South Africa.

An American man goes behind the taxi wheel

In the video, the man, who appears to have embraced the spirit of local taxi drivers is seen shouting 'Wynberg' to attract passengers to where his taxi is stationed. His son serves as a 'gaartjie', adding humour to the situation.

A woman goes to his side of the window, compliments him and asks for his name and the man responds by saying he is Khazimla, humorously brushing off her attempt to touch him while asking for money.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the man's humorous character

The video left social media users in stitches and loving the spontaneous humour. Some viewers were happy to see that the man had fully embraced his new local identity. Others said the name Khazimla suited him perfectly.

A man from the US had Mzansi peeps in stitches after he was seen at the Retreat station, in Cape Town. Image: @africanamericanfam

User @Linda Magor shared:

"Anyone getting into that taxi, will have the time of their lives 😂😂."

User @Bunny commented:

"All the way from the state to drive taxi in Cape Town and play maskhandi music. I'm happy for you my Sbali. Uyamthandu dade wethu."

User @Luvo Lavo Dyani said:

"You gotta love South Africa. Lol, anyway I don't regret selling my four 5 to buy data 😁."

User @shani added:

"You guys need your own TV show. You're great 🥰🥰."

User @LethaboC added:

"His a real South African now, and no more an American. You taught him well 😂😂😂."

User @Sally2k ❤️ said:

"The taxi driver's life even suits him 😭😂."

