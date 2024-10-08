An American bride astonished her South African hubby by speaking in his native language on their traditional wedding day

The video left many people in awe, and it went viral on social media, generating over 2.9 million views

Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

A young American bride went viral on the internet after she surprised her man by speaking in his language.

An American bride stuns her SA husband by speaking in his native language in a TikTok video. Image: @gogoandmo

Source: TikTok

US woman surprises SA hubby by speaking in his language on wedding day

The famous TikTok couple had their much-anticipated wedding that broke the internet. The couple, which goes by the social media handle @gogoandmo, shared a video showcasing Gogo speaking in her husband Mo's native language, which impressed Mzansi netizens online.

The adorable pair slayed on their special day with beautiful blue matching outfits for their traditional Pedi wedding in Limpopo, which wowed online viewers. The video went viral, gathering over 2.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage of Gogo speaking in her man's language below:

SA claps for Gogo for embracing Mo's culture

Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's embrace of her husband's culture, so they headed to the comments section to shower them with heartwarming messages.

Preeroxy said:

"I'm proud of Gogo so much, and her speech was so good."

Mrs L Fulu added:

"Wow, the amazing things that love can do, welcome our Limpopo bride."

Yankho Kalefya wrote:

"Yeah, she spoke like a true South African. She has proven u can do anything for love, danko Gogo."

Lesedi Gareth shared:

"Better than my Zulu girlfriend."

Cpati expressed:

"I love this woman; she embraced our culture with all her heart. She reminds me of Ruth in the bible. Ruth 1:16."

Keritha Ramzique simply gushed over the woman, saying:

"Beautiful indeed."

