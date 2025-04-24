A South African woman living between Switzerland and South Africa made a video listing the top five things she misses most when abroad

Among her most missed things were sunshine, friendly people, good food, Woolworths, and having a braai, uniquely South African experiences she can't find in Europe

Many South Africans in the comments shared their feelings about living abroad, with some agreeing with her while others pointed out why they prefer staying away

A woman living abroad shared five things she misses the most about South Africa when in Switzerland.

Source: Facebook

A South African woman who lives between Switzerland and South Africa shared a heartfelt video at the end of April about the things she misses most when she's away from home, sparking various reactions from other South Africans living abroad.

Content creator @MoneyWithCarla, who usually shares content related to financial matters and investing, posted a video of herself in Switzerland with the caption:

"Can you relate? What do you miss about your home?"

In the video, she lists her top five things she misses about South Africa when in Switzerland.

"I think we can all agree sunshine is the number one thing that you miss if you spend winter in Europe," she says. "Yes, the snow is cool sometimes, but really, sunshine just lifts my mood like very few things can."

She continues by mentioning super-friendly people as her second most missed thing.

"South Africans are really just amazing, and the way that anyone is willing to help you with your child or make a comment about the cool shoes that you're wearing... I just love South Africans."

Food comes in third place for Carla.

"The fact that you can get a good burger, good meat or a good steak anywhere and always have a good variety on restaurant menus is so underrated."

Her fourth item is Woolworths.

"Can we just have 10 seconds of appreciation for Woolworths, the fact that you can walk in there and get a pre-made salad or wrap or any kind of meat or amazing rusks? Woolies is heaven, and I miss it every day in Switzerland."

Finally, she mentions braais as the fifth thing she misses most.

"You never appreciate a braai as much as if you live somewhere where the sun doesn't shine often, and you don't have a big outside area. I just love South Africa."

Life as a South African expat

The experience of South Africans living abroad varies greatly. While some, like Carla, miss specific aspects of their home country, others have no desire to return.

Many expats find themselves yearning for uniquely South African experiences even when living in first-world countries with better infrastructure, safety, and opportunities. The sunshine, friendly culture, food, and social gatherings like braais are often cited as things that can't be replaced, no matter how developed the new country might be.

However, not all South Africans abroad share the same feelings. Some have fully adapted to their new homes and point to South Africa's challenges with crime, unemployment, and infrastructure as reasons why they're happy to stay away.

Mixed reactions from South Africans

@Phillip Jason Edwards strongly disagreed:

"No. Don't agree. Couldn't pay me enough to go back for even a holiday."

@Leanda Hanekom understood both sides:

"I get her… but just send her to Home Affairs or Jo-burg. The roads (or lack of them!) Hi-jacks, farm murders. No jobs, no money, the ANC… 😔, poor school systems and health care. No, I will miss the sun but not this anarchy."

@Robert van Wezel shared:

"The only thing I miss is the Kruger National Park, however, I will never return to South Africa. Even for a holiday."

@Lara Seven Gryffn expressed love for her homeland:

"I'm so glad I came back to South Africa after two decades overseas. I am still thankful every day. I love my country with all my heart. The people are the best."

@Nico Louw missed specific features:

"I work in Saudi Arabia and we have a lot of sunshine here, but I miss the greenery of South Africa and the waves you can surf on our beaches."

