A Look at Why a Swiss Woman Chose South Africa Over Switzerland
- A Swiss woman shared why she moved to South Africa in a video that's been making the rounds online
- In the footage, she showcases the beauty of Mzansi, which gained massive traction on social media
- The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
A Swiss woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her reasons for choosing South Africa over her home country in a heartfelt video.
Why a Swiss woman chose SA over Switzerland
The footage, which has been making the rounds online, was originally shared by the lady on her Facebook and Instagram page under the handle Ninabotzen on the 28th of March 2025, shows her showcasing some of the most stunning aspects of Mzansi, explaining why she feels this vibrant country is the perfect place for her.
In the video, the Swiss expat offers a breathtaking glimpse into the beauty of South Africa as she walks her dogs on the beach. She highlights the country’s diverse landscapes, including its serene beaches, waterfalls, towering mountains, and picturesque sunsets.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The clip also features shots of golden sunrises casting light over the horizon and so much more. These natural wonders, Ninabotzen explains, are just some of the many reasons she made the bold decision to leave her country for a new life in South Africa.
"Well, I guess because South Africa is also quite an ok place. No, but for real, while Switzerland is beautiful, South Africa is too, and it has something that Switzerland doesn’t: An ocean, warmer weather and more diverse flora and fauna," Ninabotzen wrote.
The footage went viral on social media, with many commenting on the breathtaking beauty of the scenes she captured. Her clip sparked conversations about South Africa's appeal, with many expressing an interest in visiting or relocating to the country after seeing the stunning visuals she shared.
Watch the video below:
People rave about South Africa
The online community was in awe of South Africa's natural beauty, which is not limited to tourists – it's becoming a destination for people seeking a fresh start in an environment that is welcoming. Many flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.
Fifi.cooper.s.9 said:
"South Africa WAS one of the most beautiful places. Not anymore. I love my country, but I don't want to live here anymore. The beauty and joy of SA are long gone."
Paula_tji shared:
"I'm a South African, born in bred in Cape Town. My dream would be to live 6 months in Cape Town and 6 months in Switzerland. If you have that life, then you're living the dream."
Rebel_earth_capetown raved over South Africa, adding:
"It's wild, I wouldn't live anywhere else."
Gabriella. Frank.98 wrote:
"Moved here from Switzerland 10 years ago and loving it, never regretted a single day!"
3 Other stories about Americans trying SA food
- Briefly News reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant.
- While visiting South Africa, an American woman tried traditional foods and rated the dishes. People loved how she gobbled down the mogodu and dumplings.
- Another American woman raved about Mzansi's garage pies. South Africans abroad watching the video felt homesick and shared which flavours were their favourite.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za