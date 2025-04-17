A Look at Why a Swiss Woman Chose South Africa Over Switzerland

A Swiss woman shared why she moved to South Africa in a video that's been making the rounds online

A Swiss woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her reasons for choosing South Africa over her home country in a heartfelt video.

Why a Swiss woman chose SA over Switzerland

The footage, which has been making the rounds online, was originally shared by the lady on her Facebook and Instagram page under the handle Ninabotzen on the 28th of March 2025, shows her showcasing some of the most stunning aspects of Mzansi, explaining why she feels this vibrant country is the perfect place for her.

In the video, the Swiss expat offers a breathtaking glimpse into the beauty of South Africa as she walks her dogs on the beach. She highlights the country’s diverse landscapes, including its serene beaches, waterfalls, towering mountains, and picturesque sunsets.

The clip also features shots of golden sunrises casting light over the horizon and so much more. These natural wonders, Ninabotzen explains, are just some of the many reasons she made the bold decision to leave her country for a new life in South Africa.

"Well, I guess because South Africa is also quite an ok place. No, but for real, while Switzerland is beautiful, South Africa is too, and it has something that Switzerland doesn’t: An ocean, warmer weather and more diverse flora and fauna," Ninabotzen wrote.

The footage went viral on social media, with many commenting on the breathtaking beauty of the scenes she captured. Her clip sparked conversations about South Africa's appeal, with many expressing an interest in visiting or relocating to the country after seeing the stunning visuals she shared.

Watch the video below:

People rave about South Africa

The online community was in awe of South Africa's natural beauty, which is not limited to tourists – it's becoming a destination for people seeking a fresh start in an environment that is welcoming. Many flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Fifi.cooper.s.9 said:

"South Africa WAS one of the most beautiful places. Not anymore. I love my country, but I don't want to live here anymore. The beauty and joy of SA are long gone."

Paula_tji shared:

"I'm a South African, born in bred in Cape Town. My dream would be to live 6 months in Cape Town and 6 months in Switzerland. If you have that life, then you're living the dream."

Rebel_earth_capetown raved over South Africa, adding:

"It's wild, I wouldn't live anywhere else."

Gabriella. Frank.98 wrote:

"Moved here from Switzerland 10 years ago and loving it, never regretted a single day!"

A young Swiss woman explained why she chose South Africa over Switzerland. Image: Ninabotzen

Source: Instagram

