A US man who had never been to Africa was shocked to see how modern African countries were after having the idea that we lived in mud houses

A clip of the man showing off a few African countries was shared on Facebook, displaying what he and many abroad thought of the continent and how it was

Social media users flooded the comment section astonished, at people's ignorance in the times when information was easily accessible on the internet

An American man was shocked to see how civilised African cities were. Image: Mck Mckteachings

Source: Facebook

A man from the US shared his astonishment after thinking Africans were impoverished and lived in small mud homes in villages, a notion fed to them by their media.

The man's video was shared by Facebook user Mck Mckteachings, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who filled the user's feed with humour.

The man shows a few African cities

In the clip, the astonished man asks himself why he thought the whole of Africa lived in mud houses. He moved to show a clip of two women asked by a street interviewer what they thought was the poorest country in the world, and both said, Africa. The clip transitions back to him saying someone sent him an eye-opening video compilation of different African countries, adding that it is the side that the media won't show.

He shows the video, which starts by showing a Lamborghini in Cape Town's Camps, before moving to show people moving around the opulent suburb on a hot summer day. The video moves on to show beautiful state-of-the-art buildings in Tanzania and Nigeria. It also shows Ethiopia by night, bright lights illuminating the city and providing a perfect view, and moves to show Congo, Angola and Morroco.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA comments on the man's clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment that there were still people who thought poorly of Africa. Many could not even believe that others were unaware that Africa was not a country, but a continent, blaming their education system.

Some feared that if tourists were to know the real Africa they would come in and not want to leave. Others shared humorous jokes, claiming to be in dire poverty, living with lions, and sleeping in trees.

Social media users were shocked to hear people calling Africa a country. Image: Superb Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Thembeni Tshabalala said:

"It's not that they are saying Africa is poor that gets to me. It's the fact that they don't even know the difference between a country and a continent for me😂😂😂😂."

User @Khaliphile Dlamini-Josche joked:

"Why are you exposing us.? Now people will wanna come visit and crowd our peace😂😂."

User @Claudene Caroline Ahnoop shared:

"Poorest country and they answer with a continent. Education poverty is real."

User @Mellokuhle Stishi said:

"The media is doing a very wonderful job, stay there and don't come🤣."

User @Sandile Sizwe Innocent Mlambo added:

"Your education system is so embarrassing!"

User @Kudakwashe Chikwehwa joked:

"Yeah, Africa is a poor country, we sleep in trees with baboons singing lullabies for us to sleep 😴. Tomorrow I will be sleeping in the Amarula tree, this tamarind is not comfortable for me."

3 Briefly News articles about people from other countries

A UK tourist visiting the country shared a video claiming to be booked at a beach house in Johannesburg, sparking giggles online.

A South African woman touring the UK advised a man who stopped her for an interview to visit the Cape Flats, saying people from there are friendly and full of compassion.

An American mom was devastated when she, her husband and their six children had to pack their bags and leave Mzansi after only four of their visas were renewed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News