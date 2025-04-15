A young South African living in the United States of America shared her take on the culture shocks

One of the biggest things that stood out for the babe was how big everything seemed in the US compared to South Africa

People in Mzansi reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young Afrikaner woman living in the United States has gone viral for her honest take on the culture shocks she’s experienced since relocating from South Africa.

A South African lady expressed the culture shocks she experienced in America. Image: @tenealelss

Source: TikTok

Afrikaner woman in US shares honest culture shocks

In a candid video shared on TikTok under the handle @tenealelss, the young lady expressed that she had lived in America for three years. She opened up about some of the biggest differences she’s noticed between the US and South Africa, with size and scale being top of the list.

"Guys the first thing is how big the portion sizes are, I was not prepared for that at all."

She went on to explain that a medium portion in the US is as big as an extra-large at McDonald's in South Africa. @tenealelss also emphasised that when driving, South Africans stop at a red robot, but in America, because they drive on the right side, the rules around turning at a red light are different.

"You can go if it's clear and you can drive over a red light guys," she added.

@tenealelss mentioned how every single fast food restaurant has a drive-through, and there are even drive-throughs for pharmacies. She expressed that Americans show a deep sense of patriotism with their country, noting that almost every house in the US has a flag—either of the country or the state.

"The people decorate their cars "trump maga..American flag like patriotism goes crazy."

When it comes to bakkies, as they are called in South Africa, in America, they are referred to as trucks, and she said they are "massive."

Her video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, and many South Africans living abroad flooded the comments with their own experiences and culture shock stories. Many praised her for her honesty and relatability.

Take a look at the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s US vs SA culture shock

The clip continues to gain traction online, highlighting the unique and sometimes humorous realities of adjusting to life in a new country. The online community weighed in as they shared their thoughts.

Oat hendricks said:

"There is no country and I say no country like south Africa.most friendly people."

Local is lekker added:

"Been in Texas and it's a great state. People very friendly. Also have issues but nothing like South Africa."

Angelica Rose S.A. Author expressed:

"Nicest place to live in. I loved it. Would go back anytime."

User wrote:

"Sounds nice want to go stay and work there."

User shared:

"First food portion I had there shocked and embarrassed me. I thought everyone would be staring at my huge plate. Asked for extra plate so I could remove half of."

Afrikaner woman in the US shared the culture shocks she experienced in America in a TikTok video. Image: @tenealelss

Source: TikTok

