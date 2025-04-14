A South African restaurant poked fun at nepotism practices in an online clip, and South Africans laughed about it

The video shows how the niece of the owner of the burger joint was employed as a manager straight from high school without experience

People across the country gave their two cents on the video, with some showing it some love while others respected the wit behind it

A South African burger joint made SA cackle after poking fun at nepotism. Images: balkanburger/ TikTok, The Good Brigade

A buzzing burger joint in Johannesburg, Balkan Burgers, shared a satirical clip poking fun at nepotism in the work place. The clip's caption read:

"Me introducing Angela, my niece who's straight from high school as the new manager, instead of promoting one of my hardworking loyal employee with 10 year experience."

The caption is what got many South Africans hot under the collar, with some finding it funny while others shared their take on the issue.

Not all jokes land

The balkanburger TikTok account shared the clip with a description showing what meal they had recently advertised. The awkward clip shows the rest of the staff looking at the recent high school graduate. As much as the restaurant wanted people to laugh at it, the conversation sparked a discussion on nepotism in the workplace.

Watch the video below:

Here for nepotok

Nepotism and getting connections isn't a rare practice when it comes to moving up the employment ladder in South Africa. There have been many stories of corrupt tender deals that include family members and/or friends getting large sums of money even though they aren't qualified for such positions.

The restaurant has a creative way of advertising its food. Image: Westend61

Passionate critics of BBBEE say the same thing. Many believe that the policy has enriched a few disadvantaged individuals and has left the rest of black South Africa struggling.

People across the country had a lot to say about the clip

Read the comments below:

Bayeni said:

"From Richtok to coruptok now I am on nepotok... Where am I going next?😂"

Mr_Connelly🐢 mentioned:

"My daughter’s place is secured in my business 🙃😂 Just waiting for her to finish crèche now then all those other primary, secondary and tertiary things 😂 But the position is waiting for her 😂"

Mbusowabantu commented:

"I personally believe in nepotism in the private sector. Wouldn't we all want to help out a family member before a stranger? Is profit more important than family? I chose my incompetent nephew every day."

Cecelia Reynders shared:

"That is how family businesses work. Even the ANC works like that. How many times have you seen a sign like Smith and son etc."

MorgyGee posted:

"It’s corruption until you get involved then it connections."

BlackHat said:

"😂This is the real racism, nepotism slavery... All of them put together 😆 Worst still you made them clap for her 😂"

Nkanyiso mentioned:

"I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry."

