A cop shut down a lit party to the entertainment of South Africans who believed the man was once a DJ

The law enforcement officer went up to some music equipment and knew what to turn off with relative ease

People across the country loved the video and shared tons of jokes and theories about the South African Police Service (SAPS) officer

Mr Khumalo, a SA police officer, had SA howling after he shut down a party with ease. Images: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images, South Africa Amapiano updates

Source: Facebook

South Africans couldn't hold back their laughter when a cop showed up to shut down a party that a bunch of groovers were enjoying. The SAPS officer calmly walked up to where the DJ was playing and switched off the equipment with ease, making people believe that he was once a DJ in his past life.

Death of the party

Facebook account South Africa Amapiano updates shared the clip of the mood being killed. The law enforcement officer was the true star of the show, while onlookers wondered what they would do with their lives. The clip ends with the lady taking her belongings and walking away from the decks.

See the clip below:

The part never stops

Even though that party was shut down, the patrons can easily go find another place to head to. If you are in any major city in South Africa on a weekend night, you'll see all the places to party in the busier parts of it. As much as the party was shut down quickly, it doesn't take much to find another place to have a good time.

Even though they may get shut down by police, some South Africans love to party. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

South Africans throughout the comments joked about how the officer had a party era back in his day, while many more talked about the party scene in the country.

Read the comments below:

Lenzino SA said:

"The mere fact that he knows where to switch the DJ's deck off means it’s a regular thing mos 🤔🤔😂"

Ntokozo TK mentioned:

"This guy is a DJ himself, thought he was gonna pull cables from the plugs naah😂😂😂 He knows where to press 😂"

Tiro SillyMetal Maeco commented:

"NO... But some clubs operate till 2am according to their licenses, if they overlap then this will happen‼️"

Mekiel Mike Marabe shared:

"The pitch was too high that's why he switched off... But anyway. They are goin to the next club. In the kasi, where there is 6 to 6... Can't stop drinkers or they going to someone's house."

Teddy Wakhona joked:

"He was once mugged at a gig then he decided to become a cop. There he is today, destroying every DJs dream with his experience of turning of the deck😂"

Stumza Mashaba posted:

"Few minutes after this video everything it's fine."

Manelisi Kilani Skhomo said:

"Lmao ha ha! That cop is a DJ you gotta be kidding me, he even knew where to press to kill the music. We are led. 😂"

