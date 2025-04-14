An old lady in South Africa amused the online community with her antics, which went viral online

The granddaughter showcased in a TikTok video how her gogo cleverly hides her money in unexpected places around the house

Comments poured in from social media users who were entertained by the elderly woman's creativity

If there’s one thing about African gogos, it’s that they’ll always hide their money in the most unexpected places — and this elderly woman proved just that.

A lady unveiled her grandma's genius money-hiding spot in a TikTok video. Image: @chilli_cheez

Mzansi amazed by where gogo hides her money

South Africans were left both amused and impressed after a hilarious video showed a granddaughter exposing the secret hiding spots where her grandmother keeps her money.

In the viral video, shared under the TikTok handle @chilli_cheez, the elderly woman can be seen sitting on a bed as she removes her stash of cash from a bandage and hands her grandchild a R100 note, her ingenuity had viewers in stitches.

The footage has already racked up thousands of views, comments and shares. It's sparked a wave of nostalgia for many South Africans who said their own grandparents used similar tricks to safeguard their savings, with one person saying:

"My late granny would tie hers in a knot with her sakdoek then hide it in her doek."

The clip highlighted the creativity of older generations in protecting money and sparked conversations on trust, banking, and traditional cash-handling methods.

While many viewers laughed at the clever hiding spots, others praised the gogo’s resourcefulness, noting that with crime and scams on the rise, her methods might actually be smarter than they seem.

Take a look at the video below:

SA amused by gogo’s money-saving hiding tricks

As the video continues to circulate online, Mzansi peeps can’t get enough of the clever gogo and her home banking strategy — proving once again that our grandmothers are the real MVPs. Many flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Katl shared

"My grandmother used to do this; she’d hide the money in different places, and on top of that, she had Alzheimer. She passed away a few months ago….. I kid you not. We are still finding the money she hid."

Natanya was touched by the video, adding:

"Grandmothers are the best. I miss mine. She is so sweet. God bless you, Gogo."

#JusticeForCwecwe expressed:

"My granny used to tie her money on her waist."

Papa Junior replied:

"Tjo, she reminds me of my late grandmother. Same WhatsApp group."

Abee commented:

"My great-grandfather used to bury money around the yard."

Lilyy simply said:

"Grannies are so cute."

