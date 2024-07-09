A young lady took to social media to showcase the R100 notes she received from her grandma

The TikTok footage captured the attention of people, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens loved the hun's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gogo's grand gesture

One woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money. The clip took many South Africans down memory lane.

A South African woman showed off the old R100 notes she received from her grandma in a TikTok video. Image: @mothepa82

Source: TikTok

Gogo gives granddaughter old R100 notes in a TikTok video

A stunner who goes by the social media handle @mothepa82 raved about the cash she received from her grandmother. The young lady revealed to her viewers that she spent the holidays with her gogo, and in return, she gifted her old R100 notes.

@mothepa82 flexed all of her R100 notes which amounted to R800. The hun said in her comments that she was informed to take the money to the bank, where she may exchange it. The clip warmed many people's hearts on the internet.

The woman's footage grabbed many's attention, garnering loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments within two days of its release.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the young lady's clip

Many people were left in awe of the gogo's grand gesture, while some were nostalgic after seeing the old R100 notes.

Noluthando Majola said:

"The original R100 hayi lona wamanje osuwu R10."

Nathi expressed:

"When money was still money with value."

MN shared:

"Gone are those days when one of those would buy a complete grocery."

Mr Rebellious commented:

"Now that’s real money."

Amanda _ Mmametsa cracked a joke, saying:

"The real money, that one hardly gets finished."

Man dances with 97-year-old grandma, wows Mzansi with a heartwarming video

Briefly News previously reported that a young man and his grandma left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings after they showcased their dance moves.

A gent who goes by the TikTok handle @justmaydo gave viewers a glimpse of his adorable grandma. The guy showed off how his gogo, and he broke it down on the dance floor. The pair danced off to a hip-hop song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News