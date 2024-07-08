A gentleman busting off some impressive dance moves with his gogo who 97 left many people in awe

The TikTok footage captured the attention of online users, gathering over 3.2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users loved the gent's content as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One young man and his grandma left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings after they showcased their dance moves.

A young man danced with his grandma in a TikTok video. Image:@justmaydo

Source: TikTok

Man dances with gogo of 97 in a video

A gent who goes by the TikTok handle @justmaydo gave viewers a glimpse of his adorable grandma. The guy showed off how his gogo and he broke it down on the dance floor. The pair danced off to a hip-hop song.

They busted some impressive moves, which left many people in awe. While taking to his TikTok caption, the young man simply said:

"Dancing with my 97-year-old grandma."

The clip was well-received among netizens and became a viral hit on the video platform, generating over 3.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People loved the gogo and grandson moment

The online community reacted to the man's clip, flocking to the comments section to gush over the grandma and grandson with heartwarming messages.

Yeahmuh said:

"I like your grandma, she is so beautiful."

Sphumelele .Radebe shared:

"Mine is 101 years old but she still Can do everything."

TaUra96 added:

"Elderly people are the cutest."

Snow wrote:

"My heart so warm from this."

Serenade cracked a joke, saying:

"A baddie in retirement."

South African gogo shows off her DJ skills in a video, Mzansi is impressed

Briefly News previously reported that a gogo proudly showed off her DJ skills in a video making rounds on social media. The clip amused many.

A TikTok video shared by @mamabearsteffs0 shows a gogo displaying her incredible DJ skills, which impressed and amused many online users. In her caption, @mamabearsteffs0 encouraged people not to sleep on their dreams as she detailed her day as a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News