A domestic worker and a white lady melted many people's hearts in South Africa with their heartwarming performance.

Domestic worker and white woman's kitchen duet melts SA's hearts

South Africa strikes itself as a rainbow nation and prides itself on its diversity, and these ladies showcased just that.

The footage shared by @_therealdanshaw on the video platform shows two women singing in a kitchen. The pair touched people's hearts in Mzansi, and many loved to see how two different races could come together to create something so beautiful in the name of music.

@_therealdanshaw's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 202K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video below of the women's heartwarming performance.

Mzansi is in awe of the sweet duet kitchen moment

Many people loved the heartwarming moment between the two ladies. They flooded the comments section, gushing over them.

Mduduzi ngwenya said:

"When y'all said phakade lami , my heart melted."

Bongani was impressed:

"Wow, wow, beautiful, beautiful. I love your music. Please send me a link to download all your full songs."

Avery was touched by the ladies, adding:

"This melted my heart."

Jabu gushed over the women, saying:

"You know seeing things like this makes me proud of being a South African."

Nomfundo Sengane commented:

"Wow, beautiful voices."

It is a heartwarming moment as a domestic worker and a young man dance together

