A lady took to social media to showcase how Woolworth's cakes showed them flams, and the footage went viral

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

South African netizens could relate to the stunner's content as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Women shopping in woollies were left with the shock of their lives. The ladies shared the video on TikTok, which amused many.

A lady was shocked by Woolworths cake prices in a TikTok video. Image: @palesa_ndamase.

Source: TikTok

Women stunned by Woolworths cake prices

The footage shared by @palesa_ndamase on the video platform shows two ladies in Woolworths shopping for a cake for one of the women's birthday. When they arrived at the store, they received a slap in the face because of the price of the woollies cake.

@palesa_ndamase took to her TikTok caption, where she simply said:

"Woolworths cake is too expensive for us at the moment."

The video grabbed the atteion of many and became a hit on TiikTok, gearing over 118K views, thousands of likes, and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's clip

Many online users shared the same sentiments as the woman and flocked to the comments section to share their recommendations, while some simply expressed their thoughts.

Emza cracked a joke, saying:

"Woolworths flour comes from Louis Vuitton, that's why their cake is expensive."

Lisha Queenb Barlow said:

"Yes very expensive but extremely lekker, Woolworths cakes are the best."

Busisiwebaloyi032 suggested:

"Spar. spar caked are soo good."

Boneekganya added:

"Try food lovers Market they have nice cakes."

Miss Lawrence was amused:

"It's the Shoprite Shoprite for me."

Woman puts back Woolworths cake due to price, video amuses Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video.

The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths. The young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store. Due to its price, the hun grabbed the cake and quickly placed it back in the fridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News