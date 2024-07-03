A Cape Town woman on TikTok, @joykhloegovindsamy_, complained about being charged R300 for two drinks at a club

She felt the price was outrageous and filmed herself putting the cocktail cups in her purse

The video sparked debate, with some users criticising her for stealing while others sympathised with the high cost of drinks

A woman felt overcharged for drinks at a Cape Town club. Image: @joykhloegovindsamy

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman had netizens in stitches after revealing what she did after being charged R300 for two drinks at a club.

Woman rebels after R300 cocktail bill

TikTok user @joykhloegovindsamy_ posted a video showing herself at a club with a bill before slipping two cocktail cups into her purse because she felt she was charged way too much for the drinks.

"What daylight robbery is happening in Cape Town clubs? Back in my day, we had shots for R1 . Again you can't take me nowhere," @joykhloegovindsamy_ joked.

Mzansi responds with banter

The video gained a lot of traction and funny comments from netizens. Some called the woman out for stealing the cocktail cups, while others could relate to her reaction and agreed that some establishments' prices were too high.

E N H L E called the woman out:

"I work there sisi bring back the cups tuu."

Tashnika knew the club in question:

"I know what club this is."

vzathegr8 commented:

"Me with the yours truly wine glasses ."

Francois Naude agreed that drinks were too expensive these days:

"Exactly, why the drinks are so expensive? Acts of theft and vandalism cause higher overheads, which in turn cause higher patron fees.."

Bryan_Diergaardt shared their experience:

"I paid $33 in America for two drinks. That’s approximately R600 if I’d seen this video earlier dan so ek moes ek die glasse in gepak het ."

Keeping it Fit with Tubz commented:

"Please put the “it feels like a reward sound” ."

