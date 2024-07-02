A couple showed off their love and pulled each other in a manmade cart on one of the country's highways

The duo captured the attention of the drivers as well as the internet community who flooded the comments

The video racked up over 100, 000 views on TikTok, with many online users feeling envious

A couple's manmade cart ride on a highway sparks envy online. Images: @max-kegfire, @Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A video of a man carrying a mattress and a woman in a cart has rocked the internet.

In a video uploaded by @nqabayomzi.kwankwa, the duo is on a highway. The man was pulling a cart that had a bed mattress and a woman was laying on top of it.

The drivers on the road were captured by how the lady was so relaxed, having the sun rays hit her on the back while the man was doing the hard labour.

Duo pull each other in a cart

Watch the romantic video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the duo

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and some feeling envious.

@Selale said:

"Guys kumnandi e SA shame kukuwe ukuthi impilo yakho uyiphila kanjani." (Its nice in South Africa, it's up to you how you want to live your life).

@Golide ka Nhliziyo felt envious:

"Relationship engiyifisayo ke le." (This is the kind f relationship I want).

@M A K G A L A wrote:

"Jonga love lives here ."

@Miss Pp commented:

"I want this kind of soul mate , till mattress bed do us apart kind of soulmate."

@nangamso admired:

"Very cute."

@try.com said:

"This is the kind of relationship I'm looking for, ngicela ningifunise owami! "(Can you please help me find my soulmate)

@Uncle Doski loved:

"Only in South Africa ."

@Quant_In_SA stanned:

"If it’s not this, I don’t want it ❤️."

Bae surprises wife with new wheels

In another story, Briefly News reported about a husband who surprised his wife with a VW Golf in a cute TikTok video.

The video shared by @nondu216 shows the woman being blindfolded by her husband as they enter the carport where the new whip was parked, awaiting its new owner. The man guides his blindfolded wife to reach into a small gift bag where the car keys were placed before he opens her eyes. The woman was happy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News