One lucky South African woman was the envy of many after a TikTok video of her being gifted a new car by her husband went viral.

Husband surprises wife with car

The video shared by @nondu216 shows the woman being blindfolded by her husband as they enter the carport where the new whip was parked, awaiting its new owner.

The man guides his blindfolded wife to reach into a small gift bag where the car keys were placed before he opens her eyes.

The woman was overcome with emotion as she marvelled at her new VW Golf GTI car before warmly embracing her generous husband and looking in disbelief at the car keys and car.

"Best gift from my husband. Thank you Mhlanti," @nondu216 wrote in the clip.

SA in awe of woman's car gift

Mzansi netizens responded with joy and envy to @nondu216's precious gift, in awe of how lucky she was. Others even jokingly questioned when God would shower them with such blessings.

Buciey_Makhumalo commented:

"Kanti umuntu uthandazi kuNkulunkulu waka Temu yin ."

Sibu Madlala 41 responded:

"Nice sonke singabantu besilisa siyayithanda lento yiwo nje amandla trust me

Simmy-sandy responded:

"I wonder what I ever did to God."

Maka Asanda replied:

"Wow, this is beautiful, congratulations sisi. Ingabe mina ngashiphelwa hloboluni lweslwane ."

khafuluphoyizini responded:

"Congratulationsss, kodwa ngibonga kumfowethu usimele ziyizinsizwa uwamele amadoda mfowethu salute ndoda mfowethu correct."

Cebohjobe replied:

"Shuthi yimi lo owaxabanisa uJesu noSathane ."

Sphiwe said:

"Kuyacaca ukuthi nga pressa uSnooze mhla kuyokhethwa amadoda ."

Mazukula commented:

"Kazi mina ngasuzelwa oluphi ufudu akaze ngithole ngisho ispoon lesi seplastic."

KB said:

"Lento yenzelwa umuntu okwazile ukubekezela kunzima not labo indoda must ."

responded:

"Sengibonile imina owabulala AKA ."

