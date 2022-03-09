A video of a 79-year-old woman collecting her new Volkswagen Golf GTI from a dealership in Gauteng has gone viral

The woman is flanked by two young men and shown the car by a salesman, while another narrates the video and says it's the lady's fifth GTI that she has owned

What's surprising is seeing an older person still stay true to their petrolhead roots and we hope one day that drive will remain in us till we reach her age

A 79-year-old woman from Gauteng purchased a new Volkswagen Golf GTI, and it shows that her passion for performance hatchbacks has not waned over the decades.

In fact, the granny has owned no less than five GTI models, and the newest edition is the most powerful sporting a 2,0-litre turbocharged engine with 180kW and 370N.m mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The latest GTI went on sale on 1 September 2021.

A sweet-looking granny bought a brand new Golf GTI at Hatfield Volkswagen in Centurion. Image: Supercar Channel / Youtube

South Africa is one of the largest markets of the Golf GTI in the world, with 34% of the total seventh generation of Golf sales being the GTI derivative, Quickpic reports.

The latest model is the eighth iteration to wear the famous three-letter badge and a video of a 79-year-old Gauteng woman buying one has gone viral, Migael Volkswagen Sales reports.

In the clip which was uploaded onto TikTok and Facebook, the salesman says the new GTI is the woman's fifth GTI she has owned. The woman has been driving Volkswagens for the last 50 years, according to Motor1.

We wish her many happy kilometres in her new GTI and thank her for not letting age get in the way of driving enjoyment.

In South Africa the GTI comes standard with 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist Climatronic air conditioning, heated leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheels, leather seats, keyless locking and starting system, among other items.

It retails for R682 700.

