One woman was not expecting to get a big surprise she got from her husband for her birthday in a TikTok video

People were inspired when they saw the effort that the doing hubby had put into making her happy

Online users were touched by the TikTok video of the happy couple in the Western Cape doing the most

One woman didn't know what her husband had in store to spoil her rotten. The lady was surprised with a trip to a car dealership.

A TikTok video shows Cape Town husband surprising wife on her birthday. Image: @mvboslady

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple's happy moment received more than 2, 000 likes. People commented, raving about the couple's touching moment.

Woman gets car birthday gift

A man surprised his wife @mvboslady with a brand new ride. In the video, she was gushing as she gave him a big hug and got into the car.

Watch the video:

Man's gift for wife delights SA

Many South Africans were delighted with the car purchase. People were raving about the couple, who seemed like they were going strong.

MJ cakes and events commented:

"Congrats I feel like I'm a potato munyaya dzerudo (when it comes to love.)."

NkulehZuma said:

"Congratulations sisi."

Kgomotso Mako wrote:

"Congratulations, May God continue blessing your union."

lolo gushed:

"Congratulations Mavis."

Molly Rose added:

"This is beautiful sis, congratulations chihera."

Man gifts wife luxury vehicle

A man surprised his wife in the best way. He took her to the dealership without letting her know that she was about to get a new car.

Husband's heartwarming car surprise for wife

