A young woman showed people how her life changed drastically after meeting a man she fell in love with

The woman posted a TikTok video of all the different stages she went through after meeting him

Online users enjoyed the video and were touched as they saw her progression in life because of her man

A young woman showed people how her life changed because of love. The lady met her partner, who changed her life for the better.

A TikTok video shows a woman becoming a makoti and mother because of her bae. Image: @mbalz_langa1

The video of the woman listing all the changes received more than 2000 likes. People commented on the video raving about her love life.

Young woman opens up about love experience

A woman @mbalz_langa1 told people in a TikTok video that she met her life partner. He then turned her into a daughter-in-law (makoti) and made her a mother.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by a woman

Many people were touched by the woman's love life chronicles. Online users complimented her new mummy glow in the video.

Ndoni yamanzi commented:

"Usbari wethu wezinkomo."

phetomanaka wrote:

"Usebenzile, wenze kahle."

Karabo Tshiamo Mosel gushed:

"Your baby bump is so cute.."

bby_k72 added:

"I dont know why I'm so proud sana. Congratulations mami."

African princess applauded:

"Still slaying sis."

mahenzo2 wondered:

"Kanti why are all the beautiful women getting married."

