A woman posted a TikTok video to finally share her traditional wedding after a year of marriage as young wife

Her heart-touching video shows her dancing and celebrating with her family and friends

Mzansi came through to share their love and congratulations, with many sharing their experiences of getting married earlier in life

A young woman shared a video showing the celebrations at her traditional wedding. Source: @chimolerose

Many people take it slow regarding marriage, hoping to find their true love. But there are lucky people who find their life partner earlier in life.

A woman posted a video showing her traditional wedding at 24 years old, after having a home affairs wedding a year before.

Celebrating true love

She shared the video with her celebration of her traditional ceremony, surrounded by her friends and family.

Celebrating a new union

The online community came through en masse to the viral video, with beautiful messages of support and praise for her finding true love. With other commenters sharing their own experiences as young wives.

Isabella shared her experience:

"I got married at the age of 20 after a one-month relationship, so congratulations, love."

Siphokazi was inspired:

"I was married when I was 18. We are nine years together today and having our third child together."

Shaku thanked her:

"I am so glad and honoured to have been invited to witness this beautiful union. May God bless you, Mogwera❤️"

Ngwane wrote:

"Congrats, babe. I also got married at a young age. May god be the foundation of your marriage. I love this for you ♥️"

Kealeboga was happy for her

"So beautiful, mama."

Kabelo celebrated her love:

"You got married on my birthday. Congratulations, Sis."

Fatakilwamba had a similar experience:

"Congratulations, darling. I also got married at the age of 24."

Cynthia wants the same:

"I swear this year is not ending without me using this sound "

