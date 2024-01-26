A lot of couples opt to splurge and have a superb wedding with both sides' family and friends in attendance, but a woman on TikTok took a different direction

The woman posted a video sharing how her home affairs wedding and sharing the event with close family

Mzansi congratulated her while also praising the idea of dodging the expense of a massive ceremony

The woman shared her special home affairs day in a new video that drew praise from netizens. Source: @balie_dm

A lot of people have a dream wedding idea, with the perfect location as well as having all their friends and family in attendance. The process has been known to be stressful and incredibly expensive.

But a woman posted a TikTok video showing how her and hubby decided to opt for a more straightforward option by taking a trip to home affairs.

Simple civil union

The woman posted a video showing off her special, with her wearing a simple but stunning white dress for the home affairs visits alongside her husband and family.

Mzansi takes notes

Netizens came to the comments to congratulate her and her new husband on their nuptials. Still, many also loved the idea of saving money by going to home affairs, saying their union can start their marriage with better honeymoon or even things for their new home.

Aura moatlhodi loved the idea:

"People think I’m joking when I tell them that my partner and I are going to have a civil wedding, and I’ve seen more people do it, and I’m inspired."

SerahAlexis gave them props:

"Way to go, and the wedding money can be used to build a house or a beautiful honeymoon."

Tiffany Eckersley wanted to know more:

"Firstly, congratulations you looked stunning. Secondly, how did you make a booking? I am struggling "

Boitumelo will follow their lead:

"This is exactly what I want for myself "

Lebo Mahlo shared the love:

"Congratulations ♥️you look gorgeous. Hubby is so excited. May the Lord bless your union."

