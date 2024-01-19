A couple decided that they were not going to let their pockets stop them from spending the rest of their lives together

The lovebirds went to Home Affairs and vowed to be in each other's lives forever, free of charge

The online community reacted to the heartwarming decision, with many envying the pair

A beautiful couple tied the knot at Home Affairs for free. Images: @thabiso_layane

Source: TikTok

Love is in the air. A couple is an example of love conquering anything. @thabiso_layane tied the knot at Home Affairs. He shared some captured moments from the special day.

In a video, Thabiso and his wife look stunning. The wife is rocking a simple and short silver pink dress, while Thabiso is rocking a navy suit with a touch of silver pink and silver grey.

In another captured moment, the pair is seen signing on the dot with their witnesses. They also took some gorgeous snaps to remember the day.

People have different reasons to get married at Home Affairs. The process is simple, and it costs less to have a wedding there than a traditional one.

What the couple did was not unusual, many couples are doing it, and they find creative ways to make their day special and appealing.

See the couple getting married

TikTokkers show love to the newlyweds

The video got over 5,000 likes, with many online users applauding the couple for not letting a low budget stop them from their union.

@user3631583345246 said:

"I want this hustle free marriage R70 at home affairs and u r done congratulations newly Weds "

@Bafana dladla commented:

"My dream wedding."

@user388900560922 wrote:

"Congratulations, some of us started the year with breakups"

@Phomotso Phuti Morifi1989 shared:

"Congratulations. May the almighty Lord bless and protect your marriage."

@Mai SHONA ♏️ said:

"Did the same in June last year congrats welcome to marriage side."

@Titito commented:

"Congratulations "

@Hloniphile Mdletshe wrote:

"Wow congratulations Mr and Mrs official, white wedding and reception and traditional wedding just nje sekuyolandela kikikikikikikiki"

@lesegomashilo8 commented:

"A new chapter begins wishing all the best , please make god the third person in your lives."

@fifi@5 said:

"I did the same thing 12 years ago while my mil thinks otherwise, I’m happy with my setup and it’s all that matters to me."

