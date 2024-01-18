One woman beamed with pride after she passed her matric with a Bachelor's Pass

The matriculant took to her TikTok account to lip-sync Cassper Nyovet's Mama I Made It song

The online community flocked to her comment section, showering her with congratulatory messages

A girl beams with pride after achieving a Bachelor's pass. Images: @miss_gurlz_world

It's that time of the year. The Department of Education announced that matric results will be released today, 18 January 2024.

Many matriculants are learning their fate. Social media is abuzz, with many expressing mixed feelings on this day.

Some are celebrating the closing of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.

@miss_gurlz_world is one of the matriculants who are over the moon, celebrating her achievement.

The TikTokker made it, she got a bachelor's pass. In the video she shared, she didn't reveal her exact marks.

The young woman is beaming with pride. She lip-synced to Cassper Nyovest's Mama I Made It.

See the excited woman

TikTokkers congratulate the woman

This is also the time when hardworking students are reaping what they sew, a season where pupils get to make history and put their schools and the country on the map.

It is also a time that highlights the schools that are putting their all in their learners during the year. It is a time when parent's decisions regarding which school they desire to take their kids are being shaped

The clip got over 2,000 likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@ॐkimmyy. said:

"❤️well done ..I need this energy for tomorrow."

@yollandenkosi1 shared:

"Congratulations "

@Lwazi Ndimande commented:

"Well done girlllll❤️"

@‍♀️B wrote:

"Come Correct yea"

@Craig'ie said:

"We fought demons for that BD pass fok "

@Olwethu Asandeh Hadebe shared:

"Well done stranger."

