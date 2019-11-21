Updated matric bachelor pass requirements for 2023: All you need to know

South Africa's Department of Basic Education sets Matric pass requirements for secondary school learners. One must meet the set requirements to advance their education after high school. You should also note that most top-rated universities and colleges in South Africa do not enroll students with low matric pass requirements and APS score points. If you want to learn about matric bachelor pass requirements for 2023, where to do your matric rewrites, and other relevant information, check out more details below.

Matric bachelor pass requirements. Photo: unsplash.com, @claybanks

Source: UGC

You get a National Senior Certificate after finishing Grade 12 of high school. A student should achieve the minimum matric pass requirements to get a National Senior Certificate. You must be younger than 21 to sit for these exams. One can rewrite or upgrade their matric results if they are 21 or older. This article helps you understand the basic matric pass requirements and the minimum APS points for a National Senior Certificate, a bachelor's degree, a diploma, and a higher certificate.

What are the current matric bachelor pass requirements?

You need to understand the requirements for a bachelor's pass in matric before sitting for your exams. You can achieve matric pass requirements for a National Senior Certificate, but your scores may be lower than the set matric requirements for enrolling in a degree program. Below are the pass requirements for a bachelor's pass in South Africa:

Score at least 40% in your Home Language (a basic but compulsory demand);

Get at least 50% in four other subjects apart from Life Orientation;

Achieve at least 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching (if you wish to join a tertiary institution);

Pass six out of the seven subjects.

Obtain a minimum score of 30% in one subject;

The minimum university entrance matric points is an APS Score of 23 points.

Diploma pass requirements

A diploma takes longer than a higher certificate but is shorter than a bachelor's degree. Here are the pass requirements for a diploma‌ in South Africa:

Score at least 40% in your Home Language;

Obtain a minimum score of 40% in three other subjects apart from Life Orientation;

Achieve at least 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching (if you wish to join a tertiary institution);

Pass six out of the seven subjects.

The minimum entrance matric points for diploma courses in SA is an APS Score of 19 points.

Pass requirements for higher certificate

A higher certificate is an NQF level 5 qualification. The certificate confirms to employers that you have adequate practical skills in a specific field. Below are the higher certificate pass requirements:

Obtain a minimum score of 40% in your Home Language;

Score at least 40% in four other subjects;

Achieve at least 40% in two other subjects;

Pass at least six out of seven subjects.

The minimum higher certificate entrance matric points is an APS Score of 15 points.

NSC matric pass requirements. Photo: @rchllwlsn

Source: UGC

NSC pass requirements

You should attain the pass requirements for Grade 12 to get a National Senior Certificate (NSC). The NSC is a school-leaving certificate in South Africa. The certificate is commonly known as a high school diploma or matriculation (matric) certificate. Below are the current NSC pass requirements:

Get a minimum score of 40% in your Home Language;

Achieve at least 40% in two other subjects;

Score at least 30% in six other subjects;

Pass at least six out of seven subjects;

Obtain an average score of not less than 33⅓%.

The minimum National Senior Certificate matric points is an APS Score of 14 points.

Matric pass symbols and levels

A student must know matric certificate symbols for percentages they score in their subjects. Below are the current matric pass symbols and levels in South Africa:

Codes (APS Score) Letter Percentage Meaning Code 7 A 80-100% Outstanding Code 6 B 70-79% Meritorious Code 5 C 60-69% Substantial Code 4 D 50-59% Moderate Code 3 E 40-49% Adequate Code 2 F 30-39% Elementary Code 1 FF 0-29% Not achieved

Below is an example of how a student's marks look and the total APS Score (If you add all the points, you will realize that this student’s total APS Score is 33 points):

Percentages (%) Subject Codes (APS Score) 75% English Home Language 6 85% Mathematical Literacy 7 78% Life Orientation (Doesn't count for most degree courses) 6 67% First Additional Language 5 50% Business Studies 4 45% Geography 3 35% History 2

How many subjects are there in Matric?

There are about 23 subjects in normal high school in Matric. You need to study and pass only seven (7) subjects; four (4) compulsory subjects and three (3) elective subjects.

Matric subjects

Matric subjects are the subjects you study in Grade 12 in high school. These subjects give you knowledge that helps you study at university, college or find entry-level work. These subjects are:

Language subjects

Afrikaans

English

IsiNdebele

IsiXhosa

IsiZulu

Sepedi

Sesotho

Setswana

Siswati

Tshivenda

Xitsonga

Non-languages

Accounting

Agricultural Science

Business Studies

Consumer Studies

Dramatic Arts

Economics

Engineering graphics and design

Geography

History

Information Technology

Life Sciences

Mathematics

Mathematics Literacy

Music

Physical Sciences

Religion Studies

Visual Arts

Matric subjects. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukau

Source: UGC

What subjects are needed for Matric?

Some subjects are compulsory and should be part of your Matric subjects list. You choose four (4) from the compulsory subjects. Your list must include your Home Language, English First Additional Language, Life Orientation, and one mathematical subject. You choose any three (3) subjects from the elective subjects.

Compulsory subjects

Afrikaans Huistaal

Afrikaans Eerste Additionele Taal

English Home Language

English First Additional Language

isiZulu Home Language

isiXhosa Home Language

isiNdebele Home Language

Life Orientation

Mathematics

Mathematical Literacy

Sepedi Home Language

Sesotho Home Language

Setswana Home Language

Siswati Home Language

Tshivenda Home Language

Xitsonga Home Language

Elective subjects

Accounting

Agricultural Sciences

Business Studies

Economics

Geography

History

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences

Religious Studies

How are matric results calculated?

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) partitions a subject's results into 25% and 75% to make your total score 100%. The 75 % is your final exam grade, while the 25% is school-based evaluations (tests, projects, and assignments for each subject before the exam). Life Orientation is not accounted for in the 75% because it consists of internal assessments.

How to calculate matric results. Photo: unsplash.com, @lilartsy

Source: UGC

What are the requirements for a bachelor's degree?

You should score at least 40% in your Home Language (a basic requirement but not compulsory), 50% in four other subjects apart from Life Orientation, 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching (if you wish to join a tertiary institution), and pass six out of the seven subjects (with a minimum of 30% in one subject).

Is 21 points a bachelor pass?

The minimum APS Score for a bachelor's degree pass is 23 points.

Is 25 points a bachelor pass?

The minimum matric points for university entrance in South Africa is an APS Score of 23 points.

What can you pass matric with?

Below are the matric pass requirements for different levels (NSC, degree, diploma, and higher certificate) in terms of APS scores:

Bachelor degree requirements

4 APS points in 4 high credit subjects

3 APS points in home language

2 APS points in other 2 subjects

23 APS total points

Diploma pass requirements

3 APS points in home language

3 APS points in other 4 high credit subjects

2 APS points in other 2 subjects

19 APS total points

Higher certificate pass requirements

3 APS points in home language

3 APS points in other two subjects

2 APS points in 3 other subjects

15 APS total points

National Senior Certificate basic matric pass requirements

3 APS points in home language

3 APS points in other two subjects

2 APS points in 4 other subjects

14 APS total points

How to pass matric. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

How many 50s do I need to get a bachelor's?

A Grade 12 candidate can score 50% and above in a compulsory subject and four other subjects that are not Life Orientation to achieve a university entrance APS Score of 23 points.

What are the minimum points for a diploma pass?

You should achieve at least 19 APS Score points to get into a diploma course in South Africa.

How do I pass matric?

You should pass all your elective and compulsory subjects to pass matric. Your total matric points should enable you to score a minimum of 19 APS Score points to get into a diploma course and at least 23 APS Score points to apply for a degree course in South Africa.

How many subjects do you need to pass matric?

You should pass seven subjects; four compulsory subjects and three electives.

What are the basic pass requirements?

You should achieve a minimum of 14 APS total points (3 APS points in your home language, 3 APS points in other two subjects, and 2 APS points in 4 other subjects) to get a National Senior Certificate in South Africa.

How do you get a bachelor's pass in Grade 12?

You should achieve a minimum of 40% in your Home Language (a basic requirement, but not compulsory), 50% in four other subjects apart from Life Orientation, 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching (if you wish to join a tertiary institution), and pass six out of the seven subjects (with a minimum of 30% in one subject).

Matric bachelor pass requirements. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

What can I study with a Bachelor's pass?

You can study for a degree at a university or Technikon after attaining a Bachelor's pass. The score also enables you to enroll in distance learning courses.

Achieving the minimum matric bachelor pass requirements qualifies one to pursue a degree at a university, a TVET college, or an accredited higher learning institution. Getting the minimum diploma pass requirements allows you to pursue diploma courses at a university or a TVET college. Lastly, attaining the minimum higher certificate pass requirements qualifies one to apply for certificate courses at a college.

Briefly.co.za listed nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa. Nursing is a lucrative profession in SA. Nursing practitioners are accorded a lot of respect because they save lives.

Nursing colleges in Northwest South Africa have produced a good percentage of the best nurses in the country. Check out the post to learn more about nursing schools in this region.

Source: Briefly News