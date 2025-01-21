“Do Not Submit Your Assignments”: Lady Tips First-Year Students With Information to Survive UNISA
- A South African lady on TikTok shared valuable information with first-year students to survive university
- The young woman listed important things all new scholars should know about UNISA’s remote learning experience
- She highlighted seven key things to look out for and how to best tackle them when they bump into them
- South Africa is currently facing a campus crisis in all 26 universities after receiving thousands of applications
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The class of 2024 is eagerly waiting to get placed into a higher education institution of their choice after the release of their matric results.
The youngsters wish to further their studies at a university or college of their choice and cannot wait to begin their journey
Lady tips first-year students with info to survive UNISA
A young South African lady looked out for all matriculants looking forward to furthering their studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA). The university is the biggest open-distance institution in the world.
"Where do you get the time to make a baby?": SA reacts to lady attending same school as her daughter
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The flexibility of setting up your own study guide can be daunting for first-year students who are used to going to school and sitting in a classroom five days a week. Primrose, a lady on TikTok, has provided tips to all first years on how to survive life at UNISA:
"Do not submit your assignments before the due date."
Primrose started by sharing that one should never submit their work early. The system always crashes due to many people visiting the portal, and you can lose your assignments. Double or even triple-check the modules you registered for before going on with the school year.
The lady listed essential apps to download for a smooth learning experience:
- Microsoft Word
- Outlook
- Teams
- Microsoft Office
- Moodle
Primrose also shared that assignments can be written or typed but should always be submitted in PDF form. A proper timetable for due dates and classes is essential.
See the post below:
South Africa faces major campus crisis after release of matric results
An article by News24 stated that the country is facing a campus crisis, and all higher education institutions are challenged by a high number of applicants. All 26 universities have 202,000 places for first years, but over 337 158 matriculants are expected to get admission.
The 337K matriculants awaiting placement at the 26 South African universities all achieved admission to Bachelor studies.
3 More education-related studies by Briefly News
- A 26-year-old lady made waves after sharing her journey of going back to school to secure her future
- Mzansi applauded a young scholar living with a disability for making it in the top achievers list of the class of 2024 Read
- Two besties repeat their matric year and share their successful journey with South Africa in a viral TikTok video
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za