South Africa is currently facing a campus crisis in all 26 universities after receiving thousands of applications

The class of 2024 is eagerly waiting to get placed into a higher education institution of their choice after the release of their matric results.

The youngsters wish to further their studies at a university or college of their choice and cannot wait to begin their journey

Lady tips first-year students with info to survive UNISA

A young South African lady looked out for all matriculants looking forward to furthering their studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA). The university is the biggest open-distance institution in the world.

The flexibility of setting up your own study guide can be daunting for first-year students who are used to going to school and sitting in a classroom five days a week. Primrose, a lady on TikTok, has provided tips to all first years on how to survive life at UNISA:

"Do not submit your assignments before the due date."

Primrose started by sharing that one should never submit their work early. The system always crashes due to many people visiting the portal, and you can lose your assignments. Double or even triple-check the modules you registered for before going on with the school year.

The lady listed essential apps to download for a smooth learning experience:

Microsoft Word

Outlook

Teams

Microsoft Office

Moodle

Primrose also shared that assignments can be written or typed but should always be submitted in PDF form. A proper timetable for due dates and classes is essential.

South Africa faces major campus crisis after release of matric results

An article by News24 stated that the country is facing a campus crisis, and all higher education institutions are challenged by a high number of applicants. All 26 universities have 202,000 places for first years, but over 337 158 matriculants are expected to get admission.

The 337K matriculants awaiting placement at the 26 South African universities all achieved admission to Bachelor studies.

