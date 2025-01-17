Two besties wowed South Africa after sharing their victorious moment in a now-viral TikTok video

The pair took a leap of faith and rewrote their matric exams to obtain better grades after previously failing

Mzansi applauded the ladies for reaching their incredible milestone in a thread of comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Since the results came out, this week has been a very big week for the class of 2024 and their loved ones.

South African ladies rewrote their matric exams and got distinctions. Image: @missy_cam_m

Source: TikTok

Matriculants either received the best or the worst news after analysing their marks after writing their final exams.

Besties celebrate passing matric the second time around

A duo that was not happy with their first matric results spared themselves another chance to write their matric exams one more time. After failing a couple of subjects, the two besties applied to rewrite in a different province and repeated their whole matric year:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We didn’t upgrade. We started our shoo matric over. We were considered matric 2024.”

The pair obtained a bachelor’s pass and distinctions.

Many South Africans have shared that writing the second time is just as nerve-wracking as the first time. One has to mentally prepare and study for the tests.

The girls shared their victorious moment in a now-viral TikTok video where they generated over 296.2K views. They captioned the clip:

“Dancing to bachelor passes and distinctions after travelling from different cities to repeat our matric in totally different provinces.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds besties bagging distinctions in matric

Mzansi applauded two ladies who passed their matric with flying colours. Image: @missy_cam_m

Source: TikTok

Social media users were amazed by two ladies’ testimonies after failing matric:

@kat_smoke28 said:

“What I needed. I'm going to another province. Guys wish me luck, and I don't have my friends with me.”

@BongiM wrote:

“I’m proud of you guys and salute your bravery.”

@oreo commented:

“I hope you ladies know how this decision has set you up for far greater things. I am so proud of you!”

3 More matric-related stories by Briefly News

A Mzansi lady shared a story of how she made her first million at 17 while awaiting her matric results

An anxious matriculant could not handle the suspense and stood on his roof while awaiting the release of the matric results

A Xhosa mom warned South Africans when she reacted to her son's matric results in a viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News