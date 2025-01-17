Global site navigation

“Dancing to Bachelor Passes”: Besties Celebrate Passing Matric the Second Time Around
People

"Dancing to Bachelor Passes": Besties Celebrate Passing Matric the Second Time Around

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Two besties wowed South Africa after sharing their victorious moment in a now-viral TikTok video
  • The pair took a leap of faith and rewrote their matric exams to obtain better grades after previously failing 
  • Mzansi applauded the ladies for reaching their incredible milestone in a thread of comments 

Since the results came out, this week has been a very big week for the class of 2024 and their loved ones.

Ladies celebrate passing matric
South African ladies rewrote their matric exams and got distinctions. Image: @missy_cam_m
Matriculants either received the best or the worst news after analysing their marks after writing their final exams.

Besties celebrate passing matric the second time around

A duo that was not happy with their first matric results spared themselves another chance to write their matric exams one more time. After failing a couple of subjects, the two besties applied to rewrite in a different province and repeated their whole matric year:

“We didn’t upgrade. We started our shoo matric over. We were considered matric 2024.”

The pair obtained a bachelor’s pass and distinctions.

Many South Africans have shared that writing the second time is just as nerve-wracking as the first time. One has to mentally prepare and study for the tests.

The girls shared their victorious moment in a now-viral TikTok video where they generated over 296.2K views. They captioned the clip:

“Dancing to bachelor passes and distinctions after travelling from different cities to repeat our matric in totally different provinces.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds besties bagging distinctions in matric

Ladies pass second year of matric
Mzansi applauded two ladies who passed their matric with flying colours. Image: @missy_cam_m
 Social media users were amazed by two ladies’ testimonies after failing matric:

@kat_smoke28 said:

“What I needed. I'm going to another province. Guys wish me luck, and I don't have my friends with me.”

@BongiM wrote:

“I’m proud of you guys and salute your bravery.”

@oreo commented: 

“I hope you ladies know how this decision has set you up for far greater things. I am so proud of you!”

