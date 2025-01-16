It has been a very big week for the class of 2024 as they received their matric results on Tuesday, the 14th

Many of them shared their astonishing achievement and shared their proud moment with Mzansi

One gentle parent touched South Africans with her motherly reaction to his son’s performance in the finals

The 2024 matriculants have celebrated their excellence all week since the results were released.

A Mzansi gent shared his matric results with his mom and got feedback. Image: @conner.kirk7

Source: TikTok

The Department of Education has also received their flowers from South Africans who were amazed by the high pass rate.

Gent shares mom’s honest reaction to matric results

a young chap went straight home after collecting his matric results. He gave the final high school report to his mom to review.

His parent gassed him up for all the subjects he passed with flying colours and cut him some slack on those he could improve on, like Maths and Business Studies.

The Xhosa mom’s gentle reaction warmed South Africans as she encouraged her son to upgrade his low marks this year for better results.

Mzansi reacts to mom’s honest reaction to son’s matric results

A mom shared her honest thoughts while analysing her son's matric results. Image: @conner.kirk7

Source: TikTok

Social media users were melted by a parent’s response to her child’s Grade 12 results and shared messages with her in a thread of 561 comments:

@Yellow daisies said:

“This is healing; your mom is the best!”

@INDIPHILEE commented:

“A lot of parents could learn a thing or two from your mom, bro.”

@oraaapeleng.n pointed out:

“We all need parents like her, no judgemental comments, just raw support. You have got to go back and make her proud that woman is your biggest supporter.”

@Mr Z wase EC wrote:

“I have never enjoyed statement analysis like this.”

@musamkhwanazi wished:

“How I wish all mothers were like this, not putting pressure on their children. Congratulations, stranger."

